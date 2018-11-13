Traffic to move freely through Hwy 2/Gaetz Avenue interchange: Southbound lanes open Wednesday

The southbound collector-distributor roadway will be permanently open starting Wednesday evening, providing direct access to southbound Highway 2A and Gasoline Alley West.

Crews will begin a staged opening of the southbound Highway 2 bridge and lanes, with full opening anticipated for Thursday.

These developments represent two of the last major milestones required to have traffic flow freely through the Highway 2/Gaetz Avenue interchange improvement project. The final milestone of opening the southbound Gaetz Avenue bridge will likely take place within the next two weeks, weather permitting.

Additional paving work and final cleanup activities will take place in spring 2019. For detailed project information, visit Hwy2Gaetz.com.



