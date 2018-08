A dump truck and train collided near Stettler on Tuesday. (File photo by Advocate staff)

A dump truck driver sustained minor injuries when his truck collided with a train near Stettler at about 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Stettler RCMP said their investigation suggests the truck collided with the train as the train was proceeding through the intersection on the edge of Stettler near Hwy 56.

Both the truck and the trained were damaged.

Stettler RCMP want to remind motorists to exercise caution when driving near or over train tracks.



