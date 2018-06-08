Train derails between Red Deer and Penhold

Police and firefighters closed Hwy 2A by Township Road 374 after the derailment

Hwy 2A was closed after a train derailed between Penhold and Red Deer Friday afternoon.

RCMP and Red Deer County firefighters were on scene and traffic was diverted onto Township Road 374.

No further information is available at this time.

Hwy 2A was closed Friday afternoon after a train derailed between Penhold and Red Deer. Traffic was diverted to Township Road 374 while firefighters and police were on scene. There is no word if there were any injuries in the derailment. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)