Train derails between Red Deer and Penhold

Hwy 2A was closed after a train derailed between Penhold and Red Deer Friday afternoon.
RCMP and Red Deer County firefighters were on scene and traffic was diverted onto Township Road 374.
No further information is available at this time.
Police and firefighters closed Hwy 2A by Township Road 374 after the derailment
Hwy 2A was closed after a train derailed between Penhold and Red Deer Friday afternoon.
RCMP and Red Deer County firefighters were on scene and traffic was diverted onto Township Road 374.
No further information is available at this time.
Police and firefighters closed Hwy 2A by Township Road 374 after the derailment
Alberta Senator Doug Black sees Games as a launch for Alberta after tough economic years
Six additional rooms and family spaces are being added
CHICAGO — The deaths of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer… Continue reading
Prime minister reponds to allegations from a Creston Valley Advance editorial printed 18 years ago
Company says it will eliminate all plastic straws from all restaurants by the end of 2018
On top of leading a kitchen in the province, owner travels around Canada to introduce his cuisine
VATICAN CITY — The Vatican called Friday for courageous proposals to cope… Continue reading
TORONTO — Doug Ford said Friday he’s working with Ontario’s outgoing Liberals… Continue reading
LA MALBAIE, Que. — Donald Trump’s pitch to bring Russia back into… Continue reading
David Dunn sat beside his wife, held her in his arms and… Continue reading
Police and firefighters closed Hwy 2A by Township Road 374 after the derailment
Prime minister reponds to allegations from a Creston Valley Advance editorial printed 18 years ago
Company says it will eliminate all plastic straws from all restaurants by the end of 2018
TORONTO — Doug Ford said Friday he’s working with Ontario’s outgoing Liberals…
DAVIE, Fla. — Authorities captured and killed an alligator that they believe…
Six additional rooms and family spaces are being added
LA MALBAIE, Que. — Donald Trump’s pitch to bring Russia back into…