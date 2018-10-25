Trans Mountain like Monty Python’s dead parrot under Trudeau government: Scheer

CALGARY — The federal Opposition leader is suggesting the Liberals have no intention of beginning the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion before next year’s election.

Andrew Scheer likens it to Monty Python’s dead parrot sketch because Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants everyone to believe the Alberta-to-B.C. oil pipeline is still alive.

Scheer made his remarks at the Energy Relaunch conference in Calgary.

The Liberal government purchased the existing Trans Mountain pipeline from Kinder Morgan earlier this year for $4.5 billion after the U.S. firm became frustrated by political roadblocks.

An expansion to nearly triple the line’s capacity is in limbo following a Federal Court of Appeal ruling in August that requires more Indigenous consultation and research into increased tanker traffic.

In his speech, Scheer accused Trudeau of being hostile to the energy sector and said a Conservative prime minister would get private companies to build market-opening pipelines.

“I believe it is Justin Trudeau’s strategy to not have this pipeline even started to be built by the next election. He just can’t admit that it will be dead by the next election,” Scheer said Thursday.

“It’s a little bit like the Monty Python dead parrot sketch. He just wants everyone to believe that it’s not quite gone yet.”

Earlier in the day, Alberta’s United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney told the crowd that if he becomes premier after next spring’s election, he will set up a war room to take on critics of the province’s energy industry in real time.

Kenney said his “fight-back strategy” would also include paying legal bills for Indigenous communities in favour of resource development and targeting charitable groups that want to shut down Alberta’s energy industry.

He said Alberta would not do business with banks that have boycotted the oilsands.

“It’s time for us to identify our greatest points of leverage on these issues,” he said.

Previous story
UPDATED: Red Deer postal workers walk off the job
Next story
War room needed to challenge Alberta’s oil critics: United Conservative leader

Just Posted

Thieves swipe antique Texaco sign from Stettler museum

Round sign was likely taken overnight last Sunday

Lacombe considering bolstering police force

Lacombe Police Services has grown over last five years and a new officer requested for 2019

Sawed-off shotgun pointed at worker during break-in

Red Deer RCMP investigate

Gifted Red Deer musicians to get Royal Conservatory gold medals

Ceremony held Oct. 28 in Calgary

Red Deer builder will head provincial land development/home builders group

A central Alberta builder has been elected chairman of BILD Alberta. “It’s… Continue reading

WATCH: Make-A-Wish grants Star Wars loving teen’s wish

The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted Anakin Suerink’s wish in Red Deer Saturday afternoon

More charges against U.S. man accused of kidnapping Alberta model

A South Carolina man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an Alberta… Continue reading

Vegas signs suspended D Nate Schmidt to $35.7 million deal

LAS VEGAS — Suspended defenceman Nate Schmidt and the Vegas Golden Knights… Continue reading

New Toronto Overwatch esports franchise to be named the Toronto Defiant

Toronto’s new “Overwatch” esports franchise will be known as the Toronto Defiant.… Continue reading

Packages to De Niro, Biden seized, similar to pipe bombs

WASHINGTON — Suspicious packages addressed to actor Robert De Niro and former… Continue reading

Ford recalls nearly 1.5M Focuses because engines can stall

DETROIT — Ford is recalling nearly 1.5 million Focus compact cars in… Continue reading

Rotating Canada Post strikes today in Calgary, Sherbrooke, Que., and Kelowna, B.C.

OTTAWA — Canada Post employees are holding rotating strikes in Sherbrooke, Que.,… Continue reading

New pot, impaired driving penalties could bar newcomers from Canada

OTTAWA — The federal government is warning newcomers that stiffer impaired driving… Continue reading

NHL addressing goalies’ issues with smaller chest protectors

James Reimer keeps flinching and he doesn’t like it. Several times in… Continue reading

Most Read