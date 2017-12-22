Transcontinental to stop printing Hearst’s San Francisco Chronicle next year

MONTREAL — Transcontinental Inc. (TSX:TCL.A) is transferring its printing operations in Fremont, Calif., back to the Hearst publishing organization as their multi-year outsourcing agreement comes to a close next spring.

The Montreal-based company will receive US$42.8 million cash as compensation for early termination of their printing agreement for the San Francisco Chronicle, as well as the sale of some equipment and for services rendered.

Employees of its TC Transcontinental division working at the Fremont plant will be transferred to Hearst on April 2.

The company said it maintains ownership of the Fremont plant and will be rent it to Hearst until the end of 2024. It will also transfer some equipment from Fremont to other TC Transcontinental plants in Canada.

Transcontinental — which has Canada’s largest commercial printing business — has been divesting its newspaper holdings and increasing its presence in consumer product packaging.

It recently announced the sale of 12 newspapers in Quebec and their related web properties for an undisclosed amount, part of a plan to sell local and regional papers that was announced in April.

It has also announced that its Metropolitain printing plan in Montreal will close in January, due to the upcoming end of printing of La Presse newspapers as the next phase of its switch to digital publishing.

La Presse — one of Quebec’s largest francophone news organizations — announced earlier this year that its last Saturday print edition will be published Dec. 30. It stopped publishing a daily print edition on Jan. 1, 2016.

Previous story
Pope Francis needs a microscope to eye Lithuanian crib
Next story
Humane society cash lottery tickets now on sale

Just Posted

Spareparts in Bower Place closing, not accepting gift cards

Spareparts in Red Deer is one of 13 stores across Canada closing January 1

Fundraising to get Red Deer house fire victim’s remains home coming up short

All they want to do is get his remains back to the… Continue reading

Budget time for municipalities

Tax rate freezes or moderate increases the order of the day in most communities

Student arrested after posting threatening message on social media

Incident occurred at Alix-MAC School

Numbers down in Red Deerians applying for Adopt-A-Family program in 2017

Christmas Kettles will be out until 7:30 p.m. Saturday

WATCH: Hundreds visit Christmas Carnival at Normandeau School

One Red Deer school gave families a chance to celebrate Christmas a… Continue reading

Children get their last-minute requests into Santa on Friday.

Only three more sleeps to go on Friday as children meet St. Nick

Red Deer RCMP December arrests

Red Deer RCMP have arrested numerous prolific offenders since the beginning of… Continue reading

You could be eating fresh local strawberries at Christmas if this researcher has her way

Kimberly Lewers’s dream strawberry tastes like “a crystalline sugar cube,” with a… Continue reading

A Red Deer school student wins a humanitarian award scholarship

A Grade 11 Red Deer student has won A Better World’s Humanitarian… Continue reading

Online outrage after Canadian TV host kills cougar in northern Alberta

A Canadian TV personality is taking heat online after he killed a… Continue reading

Calgary man faces sexual assault charges relating to 22 alleged underage victims

Calgary man originally arrested in May faces dozens of sexual abuse charges… Continue reading

Major tax bill passes in U.S.: big consequences, big debates ahead for Canada

The United States Congress has adopted a major tax bill that has… Continue reading

Health Canada nearly doubles number of pot producers in second half of 2017

Health Canada handed out nearly as many marijuana production licences in the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month