Transgender Day of Visibility happens Saturday

Transgender Day of Visibility will be recognized for the second year in Red Deer on Saturday. (Image from Facebook)

Transgender Day of Visibility will be celebrated in Red Deer on Saturday starting with a mini march at city hall at 1 p.m.

Bobbi-Jo L’Hirondelle, president of the Trans and Non-Binary Society, said the transgender community has seen improvements in Red Deer, but there is a lot more to be done.

“It’s also a day that we can bring awareness to the discrimination that our community experiences every day,” L’Hirondelle said.

She hoped a lot of people will feel comfortable coming. Everyone is invited.

“Anybody that feels they want to be there is more than welcome. Allies are just as important to our community as those with lived experience.”

The event begins with speeches and the mini march around city hall block, followed by a gathering at Gaetz United Church with potluck appetizers and music where the community can ask questions, she said.

An after dinner social meet up at Troubled Monk’s tasting room is scheduled for 7 p.m.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter