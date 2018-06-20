Transit changes to aid Burman University students

An additional evening trip and student bus passes to be in place by fall

Proposed changes to a regional transit system serving Blackfalds and Lacombe will be a big help to Burman University students, says a student representative.

“Burman is rather removed geographically from the majority of Lacombe and providing students with expanded public transit options is going to be particularly valuable to those first-year students and others in residence who do not own vehicles of their own,” said Burman University Students Association president Spencer Page.

Lacombe-based Burman has about 450 students.

The students association was the main driver behind a successful proposal to tweak the BOLT regional transit system that connects Blackfalds and Lacombe with Red Deer Transit.

Lacombe and Blackfalds councils supported a plan to add an additional weekday evening bus to better cater to student schedules and to introduce an annual student pass. Saturday bus service will be eliminated and Burman will offer a charter service on Sundays.

The benefits will go beyond simple convenience for some of the 450 students at Burman, he believes.

Page, says, “my fellow students are passionate about service and I think that by entering into this agreement, by providing them with BOLT passes, we’re going to connect them with new opportunities to serve and be involved.”

The service will not only provide a new service for university students “it will also build and enrich the community.

“That, in my opinion, is what is most exciting about it.”

Introduced in 2014, the future of the regional transit service had come under scrutiny because of its cost and flat ridership numbers.

A recent report on BOLT showed ridership had dropped to 19,751 last year from 20,149 in 2016. Only 23 per cent of the cost of the $270,000 service is recouped through fares, the rest is subsidized by Lacombe and Blackfalds.

Lacombe city council narrowly voted 4-3 recently to continue support the service, which costs the city about $200,000 a year in subsidies.

It is hoped the schedule changes and student pass will boost ridership and reduce costs for municipalities.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Russian players who could become hot transfer targets
Next story
Oily rags led to house fire in Red Deer Tuesday

Just Posted

Cannabis facility proposed for Clearwater County

Cannabis production facility proposed south of Caroline would produce 30,000 kg of cannabis a year

83-year-old one of many rappelling down Red Deer’s Stantec building for Make-a-Wish Foundation

Second annual Rope-for-Hope event on July 21

Transit changes to aid Burman University students

An additional evening trip and student bus passes to be in place by fall

WATCH: Province, Maskwacis Cree Nations sign educational agreement

Funding and support will help the First Nations develop a Cree-based curriculum

UPDATED: Red Deer area MPs worry about cannabis legalization

Recreational marijuana to become legal Oct. 17

WATCH: Province, Maskwacis Cree Nations sign educational agreement

Funding and support will help the First Nations develop a Cree-based curriculum

Red Deer high school student psyched for SHAD

Lindsay Thurber’s Kaden Nivens will head to Newfoundland for the annual program in July

Red Deer College team tackles lack of Indigneous inclusion in research projects

A local college research team has completed a lengthy project examining the… Continue reading

Officials make case against parents accused of child abuse

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Prosecutors made their case Wednesday against a Southern California… Continue reading

Manitoba educational assistant sentenced to 3 1/5 years for sex with student

WINNIPEG — A former educational assistant in Winnipeg has been sentenced to… Continue reading

Conservatives can ‘win anywhere,’ Scheer says in welcoming Richard Martel

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer welcomed the newest member of his… Continue reading

Fans grieve as detectives search for XXXTentacion’s killers

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — For hours, the fans came in a steady… Continue reading

Canadian steel not a national security threat on its own: US commerce secretary

OTTAWA — The U.S. commerce secretary says Canada is not a national… Continue reading

Camargo lifts Braves over Blue Jays with first career grand slam

Braves 11 Blue Jays 4 TORONTO — Jaime Garcia is searching for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month