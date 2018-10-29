Transportation Safety Board concerned about ‘pervasive’ employee fatigue

OTTAWA — Pervasive fatigue in rail, marine and air transportation is a top concern for the Transportation Safety Board.

In its annual safety watch list released today, the agency that investigates transportation incidents says fatigue poses safety risks for freight train, marine and air operations because it can degrade performance.

It says transportation crews often work long and irregular hours, frequently in multiple time zones and challenging conditions.

The TSB says fatigue has been found to be a risk or contributing factor in more than 90 investigations conducted by the agency since 1992.

TSB chair Kathy Fox says that Transport Canada, operators, unions, and employees all need to work to prevent and manage fatigue at work.

The board’s watch list also flags the “disturbing safety record” of the fishing industry, which it says experienced an all-time high of 17 fatalities in 2018.

Previous story
Drugs seized at Bowden prison
Next story
Puppies stranded for days on B.C. cliff rescued after woman sounds alarm

Just Posted

Alberta’s Notley announces candidacy, slams Kenney in speech to NDP members

EDMONTON — Rachel Notley has made it official, announcing she will run… Continue reading

New category added to Women of Excellence

Nominations are open for the 12th Annual Women of Excellence

Drugs seized at Bowden prison

Prison staff discovered package containing drugs worth $81,000

‘Should be enforced:’ Paralyzed Broncos player, parents want seatbelts on buses

AIRDRIE, Alta. — Michelle Straschnitzki had a moment of panic when her… Continue reading

Indonesian airline whose plane crashed a low-cost high flyer

BANGKOK — Lion Air, the airline whose plane crashed early Monday while… Continue reading

WATCH: Dressing up for the Halloween Half Marathon in Red Deer

The Run Red Deer Race Series event was held Saturday at Bower Ponds

Puppies stranded for days on B.C. cliff rescued after woman sounds alarm

MISSION, B.C. — Two St. Bernard-cross puppies are safe and warm after… Continue reading

Transportation Safety Board concerned about ‘pervasive’ employee fatigue

OTTAWA — Pervasive fatigue in rail, marine and air transportation is a… Continue reading

Author offers retrospect of TV show ‘Friends’

Kelsey Miller has written the quintessential fan book for those obsessed with… Continue reading

Vancouver’s Atomic Cartoons sketches success with “Princesses Wear Pants”

VANCOUVER — Jennifer Twiner McCarron remembers when daycare staff took bets on… Continue reading

Leicester City owner was a success in soccer and business

LEICESTER, England — Thai billionaire and Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who… Continue reading

Red Sox top Dodgers for 4th World Series title in 15 seasons

LOS ANGELES — Chris Sale’s final pitch for this Boston juggernaut triggered… Continue reading

Pot, property values focus of upcoming Colorado trial

DENVER — A federal trial in Colorado could have far-reaching effects on… Continue reading

China’s yuan sinks to 10-year low against dollar

BEIJING — China’s yuan sank to a 10-year low against the dollar… Continue reading

Most Read