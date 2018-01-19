File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Gabor Lukacs is seen at home in Halifax. The Supreme Court of Canada says a federal transportation watchdog was too hasty in dismissing a consumer advocate’s complaint on behalf of obese airline passengers.

Transportation watchdog must revisit air passenger obesity complaint: Court

OTTAWA — A federal transportation watchdog must take a fresh look at a consumer advocate’s complaint on behalf of obese airline passengers, the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled.

In a 6-3 decision Friday, the high court said the Canadian Transportation Agency failed to reasonably exercise its discretion in dismissing Gabor Lukacs’s grievance about Delta Air Lines.

Lukacs, a mathematician with an interest in the rights of Canadian air passengers, welcomed the decision, calling it a vindication of public-interest advocacy. “I’m thrilled by it,” he said.

The case stems from a complaint he lodged in August 2014 alleging Delta’s practices discriminated against “large” people.

Lukacs cited an email from a Delta customer care agent responding to a concern raised by a traveller known as Omer about a fellow passenger who required additional space and who therefore made Omer feel “cramped.”

In the email, Delta apologized to Omer and set out the guidelines it follows to ensure that large passengers and people sitting nearby are comfortable.

It said Delta sometimes asks the large passenger to move to a location in the plane where there is more space. If the flight is full, the airline may ask the passenger to take a later flight. In addition, Delta recommended that large passengers purchase additional seats, to avoid being asked to rebook and ensuring the airline can guarantee comfort for all.

The agency rejected Lukacs’s complaint on the basis he lacked standing to make arguments, either as someone directly affected or in the public interest.

It noted Lukacs himself was not obese, and therefore couldn’t claim to be affected. The agency found he did not have public interest standing because his complaint didn’t challenge the constitutionality of legislation or the illegal exercise of an administrative authority.

Lukacs successfully challenged the decision in the Federal Court of Appeal, which ruled in 2016 that the transportation agency relied on overly narrow grounds — akin to those applied by courts — to deny him standing.

The appeal court ordered the transportation agency to reconsider whether to investigate the complaint, examining factors other than standing. The order prompted Delta to take its case to the Supreme Court.

The agency applied tests for standing in a way that would preclude any public interest group from ever having a chance to make arguments on a complaint, said Beverley McLachlin, who was the high court’s chief justice when the case was heard and penned reasons on behalf of the majority.

As a result, “potentially highly relevant complaints” might never be heard, McLachlin wrote.

Delta gained some ground in the decision, however, as the Supreme Court directed the transportation agency to consider all issues — including the question of standing — when it revisits Lukacs’s complaint.

The agency might be able to adapt the standing tests of civil courts to its own needs, McLachlin suggested.

The watchdog may also decide to look at whether the complaint is in good faith, timely, vexatious or based on sufficient evidence, and if it raises a serious issue or aligns with the agency’s workload and priorities, she wrote.

“Deference requires that we let the agency determine for itself how to use its discretion, provided it does so reasonably.”

Writing in dissent, Justice Rosalie Abella said it was appropriate for the agency to apply the same standing rules as those used by courts. “Put colloquially, if it’s good enough for the courts, it’s good enough for tribunals.”

In addition, Abella said Lukacs wanted to engage the agency “in a fishing expedition” based on a complaint “with no underlying facts, no representative claimants and no argument.”

Neither Delta nor its lawyer responded to requests for comment.

The transportation agency said it was reviewing the court decision, but declined further comment since the obesity complaint remains active.

While Lukacs’s complaint might eventually be investigated, he is concerned about a bill before Parliament that could make it harder to do his advocacy work.

The legislation, which would usher in a new air passenger rights regime, stipulates that complaints “may only be filed by a person adversely affected.”

Previous story
Powerful waves prompt warnings, beach closures on west coast of Vancouver Island
Next story
Chief of Ontario reserve says housing shortage worse than ever; PM promises help

Just Posted

WATCH: Property taxes in Red Deer will go up 2.02 per cent in 2018

City council passes a “tough” budget that maintains most service levels

Red Deer councillor balks at city getting stuck with more provincial funding responsibilities

Volunteer Central seeks municipal funding after being cut off by FCSS

Olds chicken barn burns to the ground, no livestock harmed

More than 100,000 chickens were saved as fire crews prevent the blaze from spreading

Bear video meant to promote conservation: zoo owner

Discovery Wildlife Park says it will look at other ways to promote its conservation message

Red Deer’s Soundhouse closing its doors on Record Store Day

The owners of The Soundhouse want to shut down their store on… Continue reading

NorAm Western Canadian Cross Country Ski Championships begin in Red Deer

The biggest cross-country skiing competition in Red Deer’s history is underway. Nearly… Continue reading

In photos: Get ready for Western Canadian Championships

Haywood NorAm Western Canadian Championships and Peavey Mart Alberta Cup 5/6 start… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer city council debates cost-savings versus quality of life

Majority of councillors decide certain services are worth preserving

Got milk? Highway reopened near Millet

A southbound truck hauling milk and cartons collided with a bridge

Stettler’s newest residents overcame fear, bloodshed to come here

Daniel Kwizera, Diane Mukasine and kids now permanent residents

Giddy up: Red Deer to host Canadian Finals Rodeo in 2018

The CFR is expected to bring $20-30 million annually to Red Deer and region

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag at Pyeongchang Olympics

Not since Kurt Browning at the 1994 Lillehammer Games has a figure… Continue reading

WATCH: Business owners mixed about council decision to nix winter patio

No patio for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Beer Canada calls on feds to axe increasing beer tax as consumption trends down

OTTAWA — A trade association for Canada’s beer industry wants the federal… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month