Tree crushes car in northern Italy, killing 2, amid storms

ROME — Two people were killed when a falling tree crushed their car in the mountainous countryside in northwestern Italy, as rainstorms and strong winds continued to pummel much of the country.

The Italian news agency ANSA also reported Thursday that a man died of injuries suffered earlier this week when his car crashed into fallen trees in the Alpine region of South Tyrol. The deaths raised the fatality toll in the recent spell of storms to at least 14.

Storm damage also cut off roads to the picturesque village of Portofino, leaving ferries the only transport to and from the Mediterranean port town for the next few days.

In Florence, the Boboli Gardens, where cypresses had fallen a few days ago, were reopened to visitors.

Venice also was flooded this week.

The Associated Press