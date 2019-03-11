Tree House Youth Theatre goes down the rabbit hole with Alice in Wonderland

Tree House actors rehearse a scene from Alice in Wonderland. From left are Brooklyn Young (Mad Hatter), Haley Weninger (White Rabbit), Esteban Freyjo (King of Hearts) and Katherine Stier (Queen of Hearts).

Enter the topsy-turvey world of Alice in Wonderland and Through The Looking Glass as Tree House Youth Theatre tackles the beloved tales by Lewis Carroll.

The Red Deer theatre group is presenting a vivid adaption by Jason Pizzarello of these Victorian children’s stories, March 14-24 in the Nickle Studio, upstairs at the Red Deer Memorial Centre.

Audience members of all ages can follow Alice as she tails the White Rabbit down the rabbit hole to enter Wonderland — a strange place, where nothing is as it first appears.

The aproned school girl will meet some eclectic eccentrics, including the ever-grinning Cheshire Cat, the tea-drinking Mad Hatter, the formidable Queen of Hearts, and quarrelsome twins Tweedledee and Tweedledum.

With 36 characters in the show, most of the 11-person Tree House cast of actors aged nine to 17, will be stretching their performance chops by taking on two or three different roles. This play gives them a great opportunity to learn about creating characterizations, says the company’s artistic director, Albertus Koett.

He believes Alice in Wonderland will provide an imaginative viewing experience for theatre-goers. “My hope is that the audience will go along with Alice on her journey, as she questions her own identity, and where she fits in the world. The show is about imagination, and growing up,” said Koett.

Tickets are $12 from the Black Knight Ticket Centre.