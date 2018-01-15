Trial date for man charged in shooting

A man charged in connection with a shooting at Mustang Acres last March will go to trial in May.

RCMP responded about 12:50 p.m. to a report that two shots had been fired at a residence in the area of 68th Street and 59th Avenue.

Two adults were in the residence when it is alleged shotgun shots were fired from outside the front door. No one was injured.

Police said at the time that the suspect and the occupants of the home were known to each other.

Hol Dominick Garang is facing two counts of assault with a weapon and single charges of careless use of a firearm, using a firearm while committing an offence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing possession was unauthorized, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and mischief.

A trial has been set for May 11 in Red Deer provincial court.



