Trial in 2020 for man accused in $10 million oilpatch fraud

Man accused of bilking investors of $10.2 million in Canada and the U.S. in a pyramid scheme

A central Alberta man accused of bilking investors of $10.2 million in Canada and the U.S. in a pyramid scheme is looking for a new lawyer

Joshua Tenhove is charged with laundering crime proceeds, fraud and possession of property obtained by crime.

Tenhove said in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench on Monday that his application for legal help has been approved by Legal Aid Alberta. He will return to court on March 4 to confirm his new lawyer.

A trial has been set for April 14 to May 1, 2020 in Red Deer.

Tenhove was charged in December 2017 after a 20-month RCMP investigation led to a search of a home on C&E Trail, north of Red Deer.

The alleged scheme involved the purchase, sale and rental of mobile light tower by Silvertip Energy Inc.

RCMP allege the owner of Silvertip Energy sold or rented light towers with the same serial number to multiple investors and sold or rented units that were never manufactured.

Police said the alleged Ponzi scheme involved reselling the same items to numerous investors and disguising new money coming in as dividends to early buyers.

Five individual investors lost about $4 million and at least four companies in Canada and the U.S. lost $6.2 million, allege police.

Tenhove is not in custody.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Great tasting oatmeal doesn’t need to comes in a packet
Next story
Some homeless still sleep outdoors despite the cold snap

Just Posted

Trial in 2020 for man accused in $10 million oilpatch fraud

Man accused of bilking investors of $10.2 million in Canada and the U.S. in a pyramid scheme

Some homeless still sleep outdoors despite the cold snap

Warming centre a busy place in Red Deer

New trial for man accused in double-fatal collision set for later this month

Dangerous driving causing death trial did not go ahead in January because of late-arriving evidence

Second-degree murder retrial moved to Calgary

Second-degree murder jury trial ended in mistrial in Red Deer last month

Red Deerians are putting out the welcome mat

Rooms and homes rented for Winter Games

Scientists create self-aware robot

Researchers at Columbia University in New York invented the machine

Conductor trainee ID’ed as CP train derailment victim

Daniel Waldenberge Bulmer was killed in Sunday’s derailment

‘Young and the Restless’ actor Kristoff St. John dead at 52

LOS ANGELES — Kristoff St. John, who played the struggling alcoholic and… Continue reading

Family: Remembering that one moment in time

I had this idea one time, a long time ago, when summer,… Continue reading

Notley will decide when we go to the polls

It’s not surprising that United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney is calling on… Continue reading

Gronkowski makes 2 key catches in what could be last game

ATLANTA — Rob Gronkowski rumbled down the field, got past two defenders… Continue reading

Calgary’s Jaclyn Lee ready for first LPGA Tour event as a professional

It took weeks for Jaclyn Lee to really absorb that she had… Continue reading

Review: Thank U, Next: Maroon 5’s halftime show was basic

There are a number of words you could use to describe Maroon… Continue reading

Canadian Sci-Tech Oscar winners on the science behind blockbuster films

TORONTO — Martin Scorsese has nothing on Toronto-based graphics researcher Jos Stam.… Continue reading

Most Read