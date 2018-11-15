Trial in Capital Gazette shooting postponed until June

ANNAPOLIS, Md. —The trial of the man charged with shooting five Capital Gazette staff members to death will be moved to June, a six-month postponement.

Anne Arundel County Circuit Judge Laura Ripken set a June 3 trial date during a hearing Thursday afternoon in Annapolis.

The judge cited outstanding motions, preparation for trial and a looming change of the prosecution team. State prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed on the postponement. The hearing followed a midday status conference in judges chambers.

The case will determine whether five Capital Gazette employees —Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters —were killed by Jarrod Ramos, a Laurel man with a documented grudge against The Capital newspaper and former columnist Eric Hartley.

Police say Ramos murdered the five on June 28 after shooting through the glass newsroom entrance. He was arrested inside the newspaper’s office, just outside Annapolis.

Ramos appeared in the courtroom Thursday but did not address the judge, just his attorneys. He was wearing a red jacket and green pants with sandals and socks. His legs were chained together. He had a full beard and long hair.

State’s Attorney-elect Anne Colt Leitess said Saturday she plans to take the lead in prosecuting the case once she is sworn into office in January. She defeated current State’s Attorney Wes Adams on Election Day. He was the lead prosecutor in the case.

Adams, who represented the prosecution during the hearing, declined to comment afterward. County Public Defender Bill Davis, who is representing Ramos, was also in the courtroom. He declined to comment.

The trial was set to start Jan. 15 and last about 10 days.

Ramos has pleaded not guilty to five counts of first-degree murder and other charges. Ripken recently issued a directive extending the defense’s deadline to change that plea and canceling an October motion’s hearing. Hearings scheduled in December were also delayed into 2019.

Davis suffered a health issue earlier this fall, but there was no mention of a change in Ramos’ lawyers in the hearing Thursday.

“We don’t anticipate a change (in defense representation),” Ripken said during the hearing.

Colt Leitess said Davis’ health concerns are not the only factors that might delay the case. Davis previously filed a motion asking for more time to explore a not criminally responsible by reason of insanity plea.

Ripken extended the deadline again. Ramos can now change his pleas to not criminally responsible as late as Feb. 12.

Several, if not all, of the state’s attorneys prosecuting the case are expected to leave the office in the coming months, Adams has said previously.

He expects 10 or 11 lawyers, including several top deputies, to move on, he said. He said he has one resignation in hand but declined to name the person.

It’s not clear whether the departures are due to planned retirements, career moves or Colt Leitess’ win.

Adams, after he beat Colt Leitess in 2014, fired four people, including former Deputy State’s Attorney Kathy Rogers, on his first day. He has previously said they were failing the people of Anne Arundel County.

Adams said it’s Colt Leitess’ prerogative to hire new leadership in the office.