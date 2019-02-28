Trial into deadly crash wraps up in Red Deer

Closing arguments were made in a dangerous driving causing death trial in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench on Thursday. (File photo by Advocate staff)

The driver in a fatal Canada Day crash that killed two people made no attempt to obey a stop sign and was driving 50 to 80 per cent above the posted speed limit.

That’s what Crown prosecutor Aleksandra Simic argued during her closing submission Thursday morning in Court of Queen’s Bench in Red Deer.

Dylan Beauclair, 21, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. The trial into the single-vehicle crash began last week.

John Dolliver, 18, of Penhold, and Ashleigh Smith, 16, of Springbrook, were killed about 10 kilometres east of Red Deer near the intersection of Range Road 261/Highway 808 and Highway 595 at about 11:30 p.m. on July 1, 2016.

Two other passengers, teenage girls, were also in the car driven by Beauclair. One suffered serious facial injuries and the other was not seriously injured.

Simic said Beauclair was driving at speeds of 121 to 145 km/h on a gravel road where the speed limit was 80 km/hr when the collision occurred.

She said the driver also passed several warnings about a stop sign, like rumble strips and signs, that went unheeded.

“A reasonable person would have seen the risks and taken steps to avoid it,” Simic said.

She said evidence indicated that a decision was made to use a designated driver that night and the accused took the wheel despite the protests of the designated driver in an effort to return home in a speedy fashion.

An examination of the vehicle showed no mechanical problems, Simic added.

Defence lawyer Donna Derie-Gillespie was also scheduled to present her closing argument on Thursday.



