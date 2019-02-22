Dylan Beauclair, 21, is on trial for dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Trial into fatal Canada Day crash to continue

A trial into a fatal Canada Day 2016 crash failed to wrap up on Friday as planned.

Much of Friday was spent in a voir dire, which is a trial within a trial, to determine the admissibility of evidence.

Dylan Beauclair, 21, is charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

John Dolliver, 18, of Penhold, and Ashleigh Smith, 16, of Springbrook, were killed in the single-vehicle crash, 10 km east of Red Deer near the intersection of Range Road 261 and Hwy 595 at about 11:30 p.m. on July 1, 2016.

Two other passengers, teen girls, were in the car driven by Beauclair. One suffered serious facial injuries and the other was not seriously injured in the 11:30 p.m. collision.

The three-day trial started Thursday in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench before Justice Bill Hopkins. Lexie Martin and Shaylene Taberner, who were passengers in the vehicle, have already testified.


