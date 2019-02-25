Dylan Beauclair, 21, is on trial for dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm in Court of Queen’s Bench in Red Deer. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Trial into fatal crash continues in Red Deer

Collision analyst testifies

The driver involved in the fatal Canada Day 2016 crash that killed two people was speeding along at 120 to 145 km/h, according to a collision analyst who took the stand Monday morning.

Dylan Beauclair, 21, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. The Court of Queen’s Bench trial into the single-vehicle crash began last week.

John Dolliver, 18, of Penhold, and Ashleigh Smith, 16, of Springbrook, were killed about 10 km east of Red Deer near the intersection of Range Road 261/ Hwy 808 and Hwy 595 at about 11:30 p.m. on July 1, 2016.

Two other passengers, teen girls, were also in the car driven by Beauclair. One suffered serious facial injuries and the other was not seriously injured in the 11:30 p.m. collision.

RCMP Const. Stephen Molnar said the speed limit in the area was 100 km/h and there was no sign that the driver hit the break pedal prior to the vehicle rotating, hitting the ditch and rolling. At one point the vehicle struck a utility pole.

“Nobody seated in that vehicle was properly wearing their seatbelt,” said Molnar about the five occupants.

The trial is scheduled to resume on Thursday before Justice Bill Hopkins.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Events celebrating Women’s Day on March 8 to be held in Red Deer

Just Posted

Extreme cold warning returns for Red Deer area

-44 C wind chill Monday morning

Trial into fatal crash continues in Red Deer

Collision analyst testifies

Events celebrating Women’s Day on March 8 to be held in Red Deer

Women’s march, concert, awards planned March 7-9

Olds figure skater Kobi Chant hopes to ice dance onto the Games podium with his partner Savanna Martel

They compete Feb. 25, 27 at Gary W. Harris Canada Winter Games Centre

Panel discussion to improve care for patients leaving care

Café Scientifique will be held March 12

WATCH: Red Deer walkers raise awareness for homeless at Coldest Night of the Year

This is the third year The Mustard Seed is holding the event in the city

PHOTOS: First week of Games action

The first week of the Games provided numerous sporting highlights. Here are… Continue reading

Opinion: Believe it or not, B.C. wants our oil

If you thought British Columbians didn’t want Alberta oil, you’re mistaken. The… Continue reading

Canada’s bob team hopes World Cup in Calgary not the last on home track

CALGARY — Canada’s bobsled and skeleton teams head to the world championships… Continue reading

Alberta’s Carey beats Ontario’s Homan to win Scotties Tournament of Hearts

SYDNEY, N.S. — Up one with hammer to win is normally the… Continue reading

Triumph and disappointment for Spike Lee at Oscars

LOS ANGELES — Spike Lee’s first-ever competitive Oscar award turned a mostly… Continue reading

‘Green Book’ wins best picture in an upset at the Oscars

LOS ANGELES — The segregation-era road-trip drama “Green Book” was crowned best… Continue reading

UCP yet to confirm candidates seeking to represent party in Red Deer South

Nominations closed last Thursday but applicants still under review

Tornado death confirmed as violent storms smack the South

COLUMBUS, Miss. — Weekend storms raked parts of the Southeast, leaving deaths… Continue reading

Most Read