Trial into fatal crash continues in Red Deer

Dylan Beauclair, 21, is on trial for dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm in Court of Queen’s Bench in Red Deer. (File photo by Advocate staff)

The driver involved in the fatal Canada Day 2016 crash that killed two people was speeding along at 120 to 145 km/h, according to a collision analyst who took the stand Monday morning.

Dylan Beauclair, 21, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. The Court of Queen’s Bench trial into the single-vehicle crash began last week.

John Dolliver, 18, of Penhold, and Ashleigh Smith, 16, of Springbrook, were killed about 10 km east of Red Deer near the intersection of Range Road 261/ Hwy 808 and Hwy 595 at about 11:30 p.m. on July 1, 2016.

Two other passengers, teen girls, were also in the car driven by Beauclair. One suffered serious facial injuries and the other was not seriously injured in the 11:30 p.m. collision.

RCMP Const. Stephen Molnar said the speed limit in the area was 100 km/h and there was no sign that the driver hit the break pedal prior to the vehicle rotating, hitting the ditch and rolling. At one point the vehicle struck a utility pole.

“Nobody seated in that vehicle was properly wearing their seatbelt,” said Molnar about the five occupants.

The trial is scheduled to resume on Thursday before Justice Bill Hopkins.



