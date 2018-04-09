Trial set for man accused in Canada Day 2016 fatal collision

Two teens were killed and two injured in collision east of Red Deer

A man accused of dangerous driving in connection with a fatal Canada Day 2016 collision will go to trial in October.

Dylan Beauclair, 19, is facing two counts of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

John Dolliver, 18, of Penhold, and Ashleigh Smith, 16, of Springbrook, were killed in the single-vehicle crash, 10 km east of Red Deer near the intersection of Range Road 261 and Hwy 595.

Two other passengers, teen girls, were in the car driven by Beauclair. One suffered serious facial injuries and the other was not seriously injured in the 11:30 p.m. collision.

Beauclair’s Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench trial is set to run Oct. 22-24.

