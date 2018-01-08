Trial set for woman charged in fatal collision

A woman accused of drunk driving causing death will go to trial in September.

Bobbi Crotty is facing eight charges, including impaired driving causing death and driving with a blood alcohol over 0.08 causing death, stemming from a deadly crash in Red Deer County on Aug 5, 2017.

Blackfalds RCMP, as well as Red Deer County and Red Deer Emergency Services, responded about 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 5 to a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 11A west of Red Deer.

Police said a westbound vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle, nearly head-on. A third vehicle travelling westbound was also involved in the collision, but suffered less damage.

The occupants of all vehicles were treated for extensive injuries and rushed to Red Deer Regional Hospital. A passenger in the eastbound vehicle died from collision injuries.

Crotty, then-24, was charged almost three months after the collision. She also faces three counts of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and three counts of driving with a blood alcohol level over 0.08 causing bodily harm.

Crotty’s trial is scheduled for Sept. 17-25 in Red Deer.



