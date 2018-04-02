Trial set in home invasion case

A man accused in a home invasion shooting will go to trial in September.

Darren Curtis Lagrelle, 21, is facing charges of aggravated assault, uttering threats, robbery with a weapon, and breaking and entering.

A trial has been set for Sept. 7 in Red Deer provincial court.

RCMP said a 23-year-old man was shot when he came home at noon on Sept. 12, 2017 to find a man in his garage.

It is alleged that the two struggled and the suspect, who carried a small calibre firearm and a machete, injured the man who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



