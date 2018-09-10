Trial set to resume for sailors charged with sexual assault

The trial is resuming for two British sailors charged with sex assault in Halifax. (Advocate file photo.)

HALIFAX — A trial is set to resume today for two British sailors accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Halifax military barracks in 2015.

Darren Smalley and Simon Radford are charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a sexual assault involving one or more people at C-F-B Shearwater in April 2015.

The trial was scheduled to continue in Nova Scotia Supreme Court last Friday, but Radford’s lawyer informed Justice Patrick Duncan that his client was in hospital.

It’s not clear yet whether Radford will be well enough to continue today.

The start of the trial had been delayed last Tuesday because Radford was in hospital.

His lawyer told the court his client was injured in the United Kingdom and suffered a torn artery.

The accused — members of the Royal Navy — were participating in a naval hockey tournament in Halifax at the time of the alleged sexual assault.

The Canadian Press

