Triathletes young and old prepare for weekend event in Red Deer

The annual Woody’s Triathlon will see people of all ages swimming, biking and running all weekend long.

It starts Saturday with the Kids of Steel triathlon for children and youth between the ages of five and 15. Then on Sunday, the adults and juniors get their chance starting at 7 a.m.

Children will start at different times based on ages. Five to seven-year-olds start at 9 a.m., the eight to nine-year-olds start at 10 a.m., the 10 to 11-year-olds go at 11 a.m., the 12 to 13-year-olds start at 11:20 a.m. and the 14 to 15-year-olds go at 11:40 a.m.

The race starts at the Michener Centre Pool, 51A Street and 38th Avenue.

The adult race is a sprint triathlon with a 750 metre swim, a 20 km bike and a rive km run.

For more information visit www.woodystriathlon.com.



