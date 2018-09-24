Truck crashes into Red Deer pub

Red Deer RCMP said a man crashed a truck through the doorway of Lion’s Den Pub at Quality Inn on Saturday night. (Photo contributed)

A 27-year-old man was arrested for crashing a truck through the doorway of Lion’s Den Pub at Quality Inn on Saturday night.

Red Deer RCMP said shortly before 10 p.m. officers responded to a report that a truck was driven between two pillars and through the doorway of the pub.

The crash resulted in extensive damage to the pub, but no one was injured.

The male driver was restrained by customers until police arrived and arrested the suspect without incident.

According to witness statements, the driver left the pub in a taxi, then returned a short time later driving the truck.

Police are investigating the incident as an impaired driving collision and the suspect faces numerous charges.



