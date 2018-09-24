Red Deer RCMP said a man crashed a truck through the doorway of Lion’s Den Pub at Quality Inn on Saturday night. (Photo contributed)

Truck crashes into Red Deer pub

Driver arrested and faces charges

A 27-year-old man was arrested for crashing a truck through the doorway of Lion’s Den Pub at Quality Inn on Saturday night.

Red Deer RCMP said shortly before 10 p.m. officers responded to a report that a truck was driven between two pillars and through the doorway of the pub.

The crash resulted in extensive damage to the pub, but no one was injured.

The male driver was restrained by customers until police arrived and arrested the suspect without incident.

According to witness statements, the driver left the pub in a taxi, then returned a short time later driving the truck.

Police are investigating the incident as an impaired driving collision and the suspect faces numerous charges.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer woman dies in head-on collision

Just Posted

Truck crashes into Red Deer pub

Driver arrested and faces charges

Diesel spilled in Penhold neighbourhood

Penhold Fire Department responded

Red Deer woman dies in head-on collision

Coronation RCMP investigate

Rebels drop home opener to Oil Kings

The Edmonton Oil Kings were simply better than the Red Deer Rebels… Continue reading

House fire in Penhold

Damage estimated at $30,000

RDC Kings topple Medicine Hat College Rattlers

Kings Matheus Alves scores twice in the win

The Latest: Cosby judge weighs hearing on ‘predator’ status

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — The Latest on Bill Cosby’s sentencing hearing (all times… Continue reading

Mystery around disappearance of Chinese star Fan Bingbing

BEIJING — X-Men star Fan Bingbing’s Beijing management office is dark and… Continue reading

Will Smith bungee jump is latest stunt near Grand Canyon

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — At the end of the 1991 movie “Thelma &… Continue reading

Score! Scrabble dictionary adds ‘OK,’ ‘ew’ to official play

NEW YORK — Scrabble players, time to rethink your game because 300… Continue reading

Actor James Woods bashes Twitter after getting locked out

MINNEAPOLIS — Actor James Woods has been locked out of his Twitter… Continue reading

Mandela: A life of soaring symbolism, now harnessed by UN

JOHANNESBURG — Nelson Mandela’s South African journey from anti-apartheid leader to prisoner… Continue reading

The Latest: UN leader calls drug problem ‘alarming’

CAMEROON, Cameroon — The Latest on the United Nations General Assembly (all… Continue reading

Trudeau arrives at United Nations, hoping to re-establish Canada on world stage

UNITED NATIONS, N.Y. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived at the… Continue reading

Most Read