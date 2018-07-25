Truck driver killed after plummeting into Clearwater River

A truck driver is dead after plummeting over an embankment and landing in the Clearwater River early Wednesday morning.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP were made aware of the incident on Hwy 734 at marker No. 41 around 3 a.m.

RCMP recovered the truck and deceased driver from the river, with the assistance of Rocky Mountain House Search and Rescue, Fire Rescue and special tow trucks.

Police say it took almost 12 hours for all agencies to remove the truck from its position in the river due to the terrain and location of the truck.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP continue to investigate the contributing factors of the incident.

Police say the identity of the driver will not be released and no further updates are expected.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter