Truck engulfed in flames in Red Deer

The fire was on 45 Street near Taylor Drive around 3 p.m. Thursday

Red Deer Emergency Services and Red Deer RCMP responded to a fire call at 45 Street near Taylor Drive Thursday afternoon. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

A truck was fully engulfed in flames on 45 Street, near Taylor Drive, in Red Deer Thursday afternoon.

Edward Turgeon, LifeLegacy Wealth Management co-founder and certified financial planner, was sitting in his office when he saw a Ford pickup truck on fire in the street around 3 p.m.

“My business partner said, ‘That truck’s on fire.’ I looked out and saw a couple people standing outside of a truck that had burst into flames,” Turgeon said.

It didn’t take long for firefighters to get to the area, he added.

“I called 911 and somebody had already phoned in so they were already responding,” said Turgeon.

Turgeon said he was a little concerned when he first saw the fire.

“We weren’t sure if the gas would make the truck explode so we backed away and went to the other side of the office,” he said. “We’ve seen car accidents outside our office, but never a vehicle on fire.”

Red Deer RCMP say there isn’t believed to be any injuries resulting from the incident.



A truck caught fire at 45 Street near Taylor Drive Thursday afternoon. (Photo contributed by Edward Turgeon)