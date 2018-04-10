Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash outside of Tisdale, Saskatchewan, Canada, Saturday, April, 7, 2018. A bus, top, en route to Nipawin carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team crashed into a truck Friday night, killing 14 and sending over a dozen more to the hospital.(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

Trucking company suspended after Humboldt bus crash

Alberta has suspended Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. as standard procedure following the tragedy

The company that contracted out the tractor-trailer that hit a Humboldt Broncos bus in Saskatchewan has been suspended from operations, following standard procedure.

The Alberta transportation ministry confirmed Tuesday that Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd., based in Calgary, has been suspended as a result of the crash that killed 15 people and sent 14 others to hospital last Friday.

According to ministry spokesperson John Archer, the company’s fitness safety certificate was suspended, grounding its only other truck.

Archer said this is standard procedure following a collision, and that Alberta will assist Saskatchewan in its investigation.

The company, which began operating in Alberta last fall, had zero safety violations at the time of the crash.

It’s expected to take investigators months to determined what caused the crash that claimed so many lives and devastated not only the town of Humboldt, with fewer than 6,000 people, but the entire country.

READ: ‘Heroes to many:’ Support offered to Humboldt students after bus crash kills 15

The Broncos hockey team was travelling along Highway 35 to a playoff game in Nipawin when the crash occurred.

Darren Opp, president of the Nipawin Hawks, said a semi T-boned the players’ bus.

The truck driver was briefly detained and let go at the time. His name has not been released. Saskatchewan police say he is receiving mental health assistance

READ: B.C. hockey chaplain helps community grieve after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

A post from a user on the website Reddit that supports the driver is gaining popularity, having been viewed more than 10,000 times as of Tuesday afternoon.

“As we all sit back and contemplate all that has occurred since the collision and the massive emotional impact of the death of 15 people, please know that some of us are thinking of you as well,” the user writes.

“Although the exact cause of the collision and the events prior remain unknown to us, we do know you didn’t set out to end 15 lives as you turned the ignition that fateful day.

“You survived. You will need help to overcome this tragic incident that is also taking a significant toll on your and your family’s wellbeing. I sincerely hope that you will be able to heal, and that other Canadians wish the same.”

The more than 1,100 comments on the post were largely in support of the driver.

“This is the most Canadian post I’ve ever read. Much respect from USA. We could learn a lesson in humility and manners from y’all,” read one comment.

A Facebook post quoting the Reddit post said that the truck driver had read the note.

An online fundraiser for the team had reached nearly $7.7 million as of Tuesday afternoon.

