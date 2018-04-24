Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the van attack in Toronto still has no apparent link to a terrorist attack. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Trudeau calls van attack ‘horrific and senseless,’ says no apparent terror link

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a Toronto man’s deadly rampage through city streets in a van still has no apparent link to a terrorist attack.

He describes the attack that killed 10 and injured 15 as “horrific” and “senseless,” adding all Canadians stand with Toronto today.

But while he says the investigation into the incident is still underway, he says there is no evidence to suggest there is a “national security element” to the situation.

The attack began Monday afternoon when a man allegedly drove a van down a busy stretch of sidewlk on Yonge Street in the city’s north end.

Toronto police have arrested 25-year-old Alek Minassian in the incident.

Minassian is due to appear in court later today.

