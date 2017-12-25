Trudeau Christmas message calls for giving, recalls government’s accomplishments

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking Canadians to reach out to their neighbours as they celebrate the holidays.

In his annual Christmas address to the nation, Trudeau urges people to make a difference, by volunteering, lending a hand to someone or simply listening to others.

Trudeau says Canadians showed strength in diversity in 2017 as they celebrated the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

And he encourages people across the country to “commit to making a difference” beyond Christmas and into the New Year.

At the same time, the prime minister asks Canadians to take a moment to think about the sacrifices made by the country’s military servicemen and women to keep people safe.

Trudeau also used his holiday message to highlight some of his own government’s accomplishments in 2017, including strengthening the Canada Child Benefit, advancing reconciliation with the country’s Indigenous Peoples and lowering taxes for small businesses.

