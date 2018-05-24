Trudeau defends $600-million price tag for G7 summit in Quebec town of La Malbaie

LA MALBAIE, Que. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the hefty price tag for next month’s G7 summit in the Quebec town of La Malbaie.

Trudeau told reporters today it’s important for leaders of the world’s wealthy countries to have a meeting where they can relax and discuss real issues facing the planet.

Aside from Trudeau, the leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan and Italy will meet in La Malbaie on June 8-9 for the 44th annual conference.

Canada holds the G7 presidency for 2018 and has budgeted $600 million to cover the costs of summit-related events that are taking place throughout the year.

Trudeau says he has made sure all G7-related meetings will focus on how economic growth can benefit women and girls around the world.

He says he chose the Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu hotel as the location for this year’s summit because of his fond memories of the region from childhood and from visits with his wife and kids.

