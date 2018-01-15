Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Women hold a quilt with messages written on it during a protest outside the site of a summit on North Korea being hosted by Canada and the U.S., in Vancouver, B.C., Monday. Foreign ministers from 20 countries are meeting Tuesday to discuss security and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Trudeau defends North Korea meeting in the face of Russian, Chinese criticism

OTTAWA — Both China and Russia will be integral to securing peace on the Korean peninsula, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau conceded Monday even as he defended the decision to leave the two countries out of this week’s international gathering on the perils posed by North Korea.

Trudeau made the remarks after Russia became the latest to slam the meeting — taking place Tuesday in Vancouver and co-hosted by Canada and the U.S. — as a threat to peace efforts.

China, meanwhile, has already derided as “Cold War thinking” the involvement of only those allies that supported South Korea during the Korean War.

“There are always going to be different venues and different groupings happening, and I think a diversity of approaches is better than picking one lane and deciding that this is going to be the way it happens,” Trudeau said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

“This is an opportunity to gather together a group of nations that are historically linked through the Korean War that will be another piece, we certainly hope and feel, in the path towards resolving the conflict.”

But Trudeau also acknowledged that any successful resolution will ultimately need to include China and Russia, both of which he called “important partners” in resolving one of the world’s greatest threats to peace.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson last month announced plans to co-host the Vancouver meeting in response to growing concerns about North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

The meeting has sparked plenty of condemnation, most recently from Russia, whose foreign minister didn’t pull his punches Monday in a two-hour news conference.

“We openly said that we think this meeting is harmful,” Sergey Lavrov said, echoing earlier sentiments from the Chinese government.

U.S. officials have suggested that while not invited, Russia and China were generally supportive of the decision to hold a meeting in Vancouver. Lavrov described such assertions as “an outright lie.”

He also questioned the list of 20 countries invited to attend, all of which supported the UN force that fought against the North Koreans, Chinese and Russians during the Korean War from 1950 to 1953.

“When we found out about this meeting, we asked: ‘Why do you need all those countries together? Greece, Belgium, Colombia, Luxembourg. What do they have to do with the Korean peninsula today?’”

Similar sentiments have been expressed by the Chinese foreign ministry and even a Japanese official, raising questions about the purpose of the meeting — and its likelihood of success in curbing North Korea’s nuclear program.

U.S. officials have previously said the meeting will look at ways to crack down on the many smuggling and money-laundering schemes that Pyongyang has employed to sidestep sanctions and pay for its nuclear program.

Sanctions continue to be a critical point of leverage for the international community over North Korea, said Eric Walsh, Canada’s ambassador to South Korea.

