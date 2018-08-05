Trudeau dogged by pipeline protesters as he visits B.C. forestry centre and markets

Justin Trudeau mingled with hundreds of friendly people at two family-focused events on Vancouver Island, but the prime minister was also reminded of the strong opposition his government faces over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

At an outdoor news conference Saturday at the Forest Discovery Centre in Duncan, B.C., Trudeau acknowledged there are people opposed to the government’s decision to buy the pipeline from Kinder Morgan, however, he said it won’t stop the project or Liberal plans to fight climate change.

“There are people out there who think there is still a choice to be made between what’s good for the environment and what’s good for the economy. I don’t,” he said. “I know the only way to build a strong economy, moving forward, is by protecting the environment, and ensuring we are protecting the environment for future generations is a deep priority of mine. Always has been.”

In May, Trudeau’s Liberal government announced its decision to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline, which runs from Alberta to the B.C. coast, and related infrastructure for $4.5 billion. It could also spend billions more to build the controversial expansion.

“We know we have to put in place a strong plan to fight climate change,” said Trudeau. “There are people on the other side of the political spectrum who don’t like that.”

The prime minister shook a lot of hands and posed for countless selfies, but some placard carrying protesters at the gates of the forestry centre let him know the pipeline issue will continue to dog him, with one even calling him an “oil pimp.”

Trudeau also made comments about North Korea, reacting to reports from the United Nations that the country has made few moves to halt its nuclear weapons program.

“We must see a denuclearized North Korea,” he told reporters. “North Korea continues to be a concern, not just for regional security but global stability. We need to continue to put pressure on the North Korean regime.”

Earlier in the day, Trudeau made a surprise visit to the Duncan Farmers’ Market, which quickly attracted a crowd of people around him, with many posing for selfies.

The local band playing at the market stopped its regular set and played “O Canada,” with Trudeau later singing with the crowd.

The prime minister wrapped up his Saturday tour with a visit to the Richmond Night Market, where he received enthusiastic applause from the hundreds of people who gathered near a stage to hear his remarks.

Trudeau was joined on stage by Steveston-Richmond East MP Joe Peschisolido, the MP for Delta Carla Quatrough, and Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan.

He reminded the crowd that Saturday was Canada Food Day, and he noted that all the delicacies being served up at the market were made in Canada.

“Just like this night market, we come together and we share, and celebrate, and bring our families to know that our differences make us stronger as individuals, as communities, and as a country,” Trudeau told them.

Previous story
More details emerge about deadly Manitoba tornado’s destructive path
Next story
Out-of-province aid coming for B.C. as wildfire risk increases due to the heat

Just Posted

Crews rescue boaters in Central Alberta after canoe capsizes

Group of eight was stranded in North Saskatchewan River Saturday

More details emerge about deadly Manitoba tornado’s destructive path

ALONSA, Man. — More details are emerging about a tornado that carved… Continue reading

On Nova Scotia’s historic Shubenacadie River, a slow-motion showdown

FORT ELLIS, N.S. — On the muddy banks of Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie… Continue reading

Central Alberta gets Hlinka Gretzky Cup preview

Penhold, Sylvan Lake and Lacombe host exhibition games Saturday

Rocky Mountain House RCMP searching for body in Brazeau Reservoir

A 29-year-old man is believed to be dead after falling into the reservoir

WATCH: Rain can’t stop car show from rocking

Rain couldn’t stop car-lovers from enjoying Rock’n Red Deer. After taking over… Continue reading

Strong quake hits Indonesia’s Lombok island; at least 3 dead

MATARAM, Indonesia — A strong earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of… Continue reading

Out-of-province aid coming for B.C. as wildfire risk increases due to the heat

VANCOUVER — A hot, dry forecast for the long weekend has prompted… Continue reading

Trudeau dogged by pipeline protesters as he visits B.C. forestry centre and markets

Justin Trudeau mingled with hundreds of friendly people at two family-focused events… Continue reading

P.E.I. Rottweiler owner frustrated with dog park rule prohibiting breed

SUMMERSIDE, P.E.I. — A Prince Edward Island dog park is facing criticism… Continue reading

Man dead following tornado that ripped through Manitoba community Friday

A man has died after a tornado touched down west of Lake… Continue reading

Top 10 invasive species spread by summer recreational activity in Canada

TORONTO — A list of the top 10 invasive species spread through… Continue reading

Change in weather could stoke dozens of northeast Ont. fires

There is concern that a change in the weather today could stoke… Continue reading

Northern California wildfires fires grow

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on California wildfires (all times local): 10:50… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month