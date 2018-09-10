Trudeau expected to speak at women’s summit in Toronto today

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Advocate file photo).

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to take the stage today at a Toronto summit highlighting the work of prominent women from around the world.

Trudeau and some members of his cabinet are set to take part in the Women in the World Canada summit, a one-day event bringing together politicians, artists, journalists and other high-profile individuals.

The prime minister, who will be appearing at the summit for a second year in a row, is slated to join the manager of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, in a conversation with broadcaster Katie Couric on how the global economy could benefit from tapping into the talents of women.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, meanwhile, is set to participate in a panel titled “taking on the tyrant” about the global rise of populism and “authoritarian strong men leaders.”

Maryam Monsef, the minister of the status of women, is expected to take part in a talk on tackling the stereotypes that hold women back in the private and public sectors.

Other speakers and panellists include bestselling author Gillian Flynn, actress Mira Sorvino and Pam Palmater, Mi’kmaq lawyer and professor.

On its website, the summit says it showcases “women of impact,” but also, increasingly, men who champion women and the issues affecting women.

Its founder, Tina Brown, said Trudeau is making the advancement of women a priority in his government, his budget and his policies.

The Canadian Press

