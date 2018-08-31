Trudeau names nine new parliamentary secretaries, removes four from roster

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced changes to his parliamentary secretary roster Friday, stripping some of their title and adding new names to the list.

Trudeau added nine new individuals to the list and removed four.

The new names include Sean Fraser who has been named parliamentary secretary to the minister of environment, Gary Anandasangaree, who’s been named parliamentary secretary to the minister of heritage and Richard Hebert, now parliamentary secretary to the minister of small business and export promotion.

Trudeau named John Oliver as parliamentary secretary to the minister of health. And add to the list Bernadette Jordan, now parliamentary secretary for the minister of democratic institutions, Paul Lefebvre, who’s been named parliamentary secretary to the minister of natural resources, Dan Vandal who will take on the new role of parliamentary secretary to the minister of indigenous services and Deb Schulte will hold the title of parliamentary secretary for the minister of national revenue.

Jennifer O’Connell was named parliamentary secretary to the minister of finance, focusing on youth economic opportunity.

Four MPs are moving out as parliamentary secretaries, including Celina Caesar-Chavannes, Kim Rudd, Don Rusnak and Jean Rioux. The prime minister’s office confirmed that the four MPs will take on additional duties in Parliament.

Rudd and Rusnak indicated on social media that they wanted to step back from the role. Rusnak wrote on Facebook that the intense travel schedule prevented him from spending time with his young family.

Mark Holland, the parliamentary secretary for public safety, will serve as government whip and Linda Lapointe will serve as deputy whip.

Parliamentary secretaries assist senior cabinet ministers, whether it’s making an announcement on their behalf, helping with departmental work, or standing in for them in question period.

Trudeau’s notice of new parliamentary secretaries comes at the same time as Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould announced a long list of new judicial appointments, signalling the government’s intent to get its ducks in a row before the House comes back in the coming weeks and as it prepares for a busy year in advance of the next federal election.

