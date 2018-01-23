Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Winnie Byanyima, director general of Oxfam International, at the World Economic Forum Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland.

Trudeau promotes women’s rights during Davos speech

DAVOS, Switzerland — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hailed Canada as an example for the world to follow as he urged the international community on Tuesday to do more to promote women’s rights and gender equality.

Trudeau took centre stage with a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he told the well-heeled crowd the gap between the rich and the poor is “staggering.”

“All the while, companies avoid taxes and boast record profits with one hand, while slashing benefits with the other,” he said. “But that approach can’t and won’t cut it anymore.”

Trudeau then switched the focus of the speech to a topic he said every single leader who was listening to him could act on immediately.

“I’m talking about hiring, promoting and retaining more women,” he said to loud applause from the audience.

“And not just because it’s the right thing to do, or the the nice thing to do, but because it’s the smart thing to do.”

Trudeau, who is attending his second world forum as prime minister, said that would lead to much needed innovation and change in the workplace.

“In Canada, like all over the world, much of the economic and labour force growth we have experienced over the last many decades is because of women entering into and changing the workforce,” he said.

“But there is still so much room for improvement and such enormous benefit still to be had.”

Trudeau cited one study that said narrowing the gender gap in Canada could add $150 billion to the economy by 2026.

He then referred to another that noted increasing the share of women in leadership positions from zero to 30 per cent translated into a 15 per cent boost to profitability.

The prime minister also discussed pay equity, saying the concept is important but does not address other key issues such as family planning, promotions or job security.

“We should be encouraging women — and men — to make the best possible decision for their family situation. In Canada, we’ve given parents more options for parental leave and invested billions in affordable, high-quality child care.”

He also highlighted what he called Canada’s first gender-balanced cabinet.

