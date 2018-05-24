Trudeau says cancellation of Trump-Kim meeting is ‘disappointing’

LA MALBAIE, Que. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expressing disappointment at the cancellation of the planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

Trudeau says there were hopes the get-together on June 12 could build on a recent meeting between leaders from North and South Korea.

The prime minister said the global community will continue to work toward achieving peace and stability in the region.

Trudeau made the comments in La Malbaie today as he continued his visit to the Quebec town two weeks before it plays host to the G7 summit.

Trump first announced his decision in a letter to Kim that was released by the White House.

The U.S. president called the cancellation a “tremendous setback” for peace but added it would have been inappropriate to hold the meeting because of what he described as ”tremendous anger and open hostility” in a recent North Korean statement.