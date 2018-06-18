Trudeau says he won’t ‘play politics’ on U.S. migrant children policy

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will not “play politics” over immigration policies when it comes to the controversial U.S. practice of charging and separating illegal migrants from their children when they cross the border into the United States.

The U.S. government is under fire for its ”zero tolerance” policy — including from the human rights chief of the United Nations Human Rights Council, which condemned the practice Monday as ”unconscionable.” Amnesty International also weighed in, describing children being torn from the arms of their parents and placed into “cages” as “nothing short of torture.”

But Trudeau would not offer an opinion on the controversial policy, saying his role as prime minister is to stand up for Canadian values but also to maintain a constructive relationship with the U.S.

“What we will not do is play politics with this,” the prime minister said. “We understand how important it is to be firm and unequivocal as we protect and support human rights around the world. And we will continue to do that both by example and by engagement with the world.”

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the so-called zero tolerance policy in April as a response to a spike in illegal border crossings by asylum seekers in the United States.

As part of the policy, all irregular or undocumented migrants to the U.S. are being referred for federal prosecution and their children are taken and placed in holding facilities. Nearly 2,000 children were removed from their parents in April and May.

In one of several tweets published Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump defended the practice, saying children are being used by criminals to illegally enter America.

NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan urged Trudeau to respond by suspending Canada’s Safe Third Country agreement with the U.S.

“If there was ever a time for Canada to step up, the moment is now,” Kwan said.

“It’s clear to me the United States is no longer a safe country for asylum seekers. It is time for Canada to step up and suspend the Safe Third Country agreement and to rally the international community to action and to deal with Trump.”

Canada’s immigration laws require ongoing monitoring of the domestic asylum system in the U.S., and that assessment is currently being done to determine if the U.S. policy change will affect its designation by Canada and the UN as a safe country, said Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen.

But before any changes to the Safe Third Country agreement could be made, Canada must first determine what affects on migrants will be, he added.

“As some of these changes are taking effect, we will see the impact that they have on due process, on appeal rights, on the ability for asylum seekers to actually make a claim and see whether the United States continues to meet its international (obligations).”

 

Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa Monday.

