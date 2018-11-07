Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will issue an official government apology for when Canada refused a ship of Jewish refugees in 1939. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Trudeau set to issue apology for 1939 refusal of ship of Jewish refugees

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will issue an official government apology today for what he will call the country’s moral failure when Canada closed its doors to Jewish refugees during the Holocaust.

The apology is months in the making and will focus on the decision by the government of William Lyon Mackenzie King in 1939 to reject an asylum request from more than 900 German Jews aboard an ocean liner that was nearing Halifax.

Instead, the MS St. Louis returned to Germany and the passengers scattered in Europe.

More than 250 of them died in the Holocaust.

A handful of surviving passengers from the St. Louis are to be in the House of Commons when Trudeau rises to issue the apology later this afternoon.

But the shooting deaths of 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue almost two weeks ago have reframed the prime minister’s plan for the apology and Jewish leaders expect Trudeau to say something more than that the Canadian government is sorry for a decision made decades ago.

What they hope instead is that the prime minister makes a bold statement about anti-Semitism and commits to fight it, such as with a plan to tackle hate speech online.

“We certainly hope it is a catalyst for a greater discussion about contemporary anti-Semitism and what can be done by all of us — regardless of our background — and particularly what can be done on the part of government and elected officials to fight anti-Semitism,” Steve McDonald, the director of policy with the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, said last week.

“Anti-Semitism directly affects Jews, but it doesn’t only affect Jews and it’s not a Jewish problem.”

The most recent figures on hate crime from Statistics Canada show the Jewish population was the most frequent target of religiously motivated hate crimes in 2016.

When the Liberals first hinted at making the apology, it was seen through the lens of anti-immigrant sentiment and debate about how Canada handles refugees.

Pictures and stories of the victims from the St. Louis circulated on social media last year in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to ban immigration and refugee settlement from certain countries.

The question of immigration and refugees today is not likely to be lost in the apology.

“A call to action is what I imagine the prime minister wants to convey,” said Robert Krakow, an American filmmaker who made a documentary about the St. Louis and its survivors.

Previous story
Cargo plane goes off runway on landing in Halifax, sending four crew to hospital
Next story
Midterm coverage a roller-coaster, maybe to expected result

Just Posted

Central Alberta home sales up over last year

Sales are up 3.2 per cent through first nine months of 2018, although September numbers down

Drug use turns Red Deer bridge into ‘zombie apocalypse’

Downtown police unit to keep an eye on CPR bridge area

Midterm coverage a roller-coaster, maybe to expected result

NEW YORK — After hours of television commentating, swinging needles on election… Continue reading

Senators players say viral video a ‘hiccup,’ team relationship with coaches strong

Matt Duchene and the Ottawa Senators are attempting to put the drama… Continue reading

Cargo plane goes off runway on landing in Halifax, sending four crew to hospital

HALIFAX — A 747 cargo plane went off the runway while landing… Continue reading

Red Deer remembers with music

Red Deerians honoured fallen soldiers ahead of Remembrance Day with music. The… Continue reading

Study finds emotional abuse to be a major issue in Canadian sport

TORONTO — Imagine a teacher telling a child: you’re fat. You’re a… Continue reading

Canada losing ground on abuse and harassment reporting in sports: study

Sheldon Kennedy’s sexual abuse case against hockey coach Graham James rocked Canadian… Continue reading

Cuban dancers return to island that once spurned them

HAVANA — As a young dancer compared with ballet legends Vaslav Nijinsky… Continue reading

Writers’ Trust to hand out total $260,000 in prizes for literary excellence

TORONTO — Seven of Canada’s top literary minds are set to be… Continue reading

Kucherov, Vasilevskiy help Lightning beat Oilers 5-2

TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov had two goals and an assist, Andrei… Continue reading

Warriors use big third quarter to beat Grizzlies 117-101

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Golden State Warriors delivered one of those high-flying… Continue reading

Cowboys unable to defend star at home except for Jones shove

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys defence might want to delete that… Continue reading

With poo on a pedestal, Bill Gates talks toilet technology

BEIJING — Placing a jar of feces on a pedestal next to… Continue reading

Most Read