Trudeau speaks with Venezuelan leader Guaido ahead of key meeting of allies

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office says he has spoken with the man Canada and many of its allies consider the legitimate leader of Venezuela.

Trudeau’s office says he spoke with Juan Guaido about the need for countries to send a clear message about what the PMO calls ”the illegitimacy of the Maduro regime.”

A statement from the PMO says the two also discussed the need to respect Venezuela’s constitution and to have free and fair presidential elections.

The call comes a day before Canada and its allies in the so-called Lima Group are set to meet in Ottawa.

The gathering of more than a dozen of Canada’s Western Hemisphere allies is meant to find new ways to support the Venezuelan opposition and ease the refugee crisis in neighbouring Brazil and Colombia

The agenda was still being finalized on Friday, in part because of the speed at which the Venezuelan crisis is unfolding.

Canada has already contributed $2.2 million for the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela that has forced three million people from their homes.

Trudeau’s office says he told Guaido that Monday’s meeting will look at any ways countries can “can further support the people of Venezuela, including through immediate humanitarian assistance.

“The prime minister commended Juan Guaido for his courage and leadership in helping to return democracy to Venezuela and offered Canada’s continued support,” the statement says.

Previous story
MP says feds slow to act on anti-black racism one year after Trudeau pledge
Next story
WATCH: Central Albertans share concerns over Bighorn at info session in Red Deer

Just Posted

WATCH: Central Albertans share concerns over Bighorn at info session in Red Deer

Many central Albertans left the comfort of their home in freezing temperatures… Continue reading

School bus service cancellation in Rocky Mountain House Monday

Bus service for some Rocky Mountain House area schools has been cancelled… Continue reading

Extreme cold warning issued for Red Deer, central Alberta

It’s bitter cold. Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for… Continue reading

Minister of Education David Eggen to experience Red Deer school’s MicroSociety

Alberta’s minister of education will be in Red Deer next week. David… Continue reading

RCMP divers on frozen Saskatchewan lake find remains from decades-old crash

BUFFALO NARROWS, Sask. — Sixty years after two men vanished when their… Continue reading

VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

The international race kicks off Feb. 2, lasting several days as teams make their way to Fairbanks

Huawei fades from U.S. headlines, but still looms large over trade talk

WASHINGTON — A Canadian reader of U.S. news reports about last week’s… Continue reading

Trudeau speaks with Venezuelan leader Guaido ahead of key meeting of allies

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office says he has spoken with… Continue reading

GM Canada disputes Unifor Super Bowl ad calling automaker ‘un-Canadian’

The Canadian subsidiary of General Motors has tried to stop an autoworkers’… Continue reading

MP says feds slow to act on anti-black racism one year after Trudeau pledge

OTTAWA — Federal efforts to address systemic issues affecting black Canadians appear… Continue reading

Suspect arrested in shooting that sent transit officer to hospital in Surrey, BC

SURREY, B.C. — Police say they arrested a man days after he… Continue reading

Family holds out hope of finding Quebec teen who disappeared 10 years ago

MONTREAL — Just before 8 a.m. on the morning of Feb. 10,… Continue reading

Ontario government fines Costco $7 million after illegal kickbacks

TORONTO — Ontario’s government has fined Costco more than $7 million after… Continue reading

Auditor General Michael Ferguson remembered as ‘passionate fighter for accountability’

OTTAWA — Michael Ferguson, Canada’s auditor general for the past seven years,… Continue reading

Most Read