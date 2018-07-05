Trudeau suggests Ford doesn’t fully understand Canada’s refugee system

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is suggesting Ontario’s new premier doesn’t fully understand Canada’s international obligations when it comes to dealing with refugee claimants.

Trudeau met with Doug Ford in Toronto this afternoon, and said afterwards he spent some time explaining to the premier how the asylum-seeking system works.

He said he also stressed the need for collaboration, saying officials from both levels of government should get together to make sure the immigration and refugee system is being applied “in its integrity.”

Shortly before the meeting, the provincial government said Ottawa is to blame for a housing crisis caused by people crossing the border illegally and should pay all the costs.

A spokesman for Ford said the federal government has encouraged people to cross into Canada illegally and continues to usher people across the U.S.-Quebec border into Ontario.

The federal government recently pledged to give Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba $50 million to help offset some of the costs incurred due to the influx of asylum seekers illegally crossing the Canada-U.S. border.

The provinces, however, have asked for much more support.

Quebec, which has seen the bulk of asylum seekers arrive this year, has said its costs are closer to $146 million, though that tally includes projections for future expenses. The province is set to receive $36 million from Ottawa.

Ontario has been promised $11 million by the federal government but Toronto Mayor John Tory has said the city alone needs $64 million to recoup costs.

Federal Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen has said the money is meant to help address some of the immediate temporary housing needs in those provinces.

Ontario’s former Liberal government signed an immigration agreement with Ottawa in November of last year.

Previous story
Bashaw family receives Century Farm and Ranch award
Next story
PHOTOS: The Boss Novas play the Ross Street Patio

Just Posted

How to keep cool in 30-plus C weather

Alberta Health Services suggests a few tips to stay cool this weekend

Red Deer, Alberta opioid overdose fatalities slow: opioid commission

Fentanyl-related deaths are starting to slow down in the Alberta including Red… Continue reading

Use of hospital tub room for patient highlights bed shortage: mayor

Patient was moved to a converted tub room for short time during stay at Red Deer hospital

Three people stabbed during Ponoka Stampede

Police calls up in 2018 during the weeklong rodeo

Red Deer’s landmark Government of Canada Building for sale

Former downtown post office has provincial historic status

WATCH: New Canadians learn sports in Red Deer

The Central Alberta Refugee Effort hosted its seventh Summer Sports Day Thursday

Names of Canadians who died in Afghanistan added to Lacombe memorial

Lacombe’s Master Cpl. Byron Greff who died in Afghanistan honoured

Victims of Humboldt Broncos crash may soon get interim payments

SASKATOON — The victims of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team bus crash… Continue reading

Trudeau suggests Ford doesn’t fully understand Canada’s refugee system

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is suggesting Ontario’s new premier doesn’t… Continue reading

Cousin says hiker who died by waterfall near Vancouver died selflessly

VANCOUVER — The cousin of a man who fell into the pool… Continue reading

Naked man steals and crashes Canada Post truck

Calgary police say charges are pending

More human remains found at Toronto property linked to alleged serial killer

Toronto police say they’ve found more human remains near a property where… Continue reading

Alberta signs pot supply deals with 13 licensed marijuana producers

ST. ALBERT, Alta. — The Alberta government entity tasked with regulating cannabis… Continue reading

Montreal suburb to adopt contentious summer leaf-blower ban, says mayor

Leaf blowers are making noise in a Montreal suburb where a municipal… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month