Trudeau urges Legault to think carefully before invoking notwithstanding clause

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants Quebec premier-designate Francois Legault to think carefully before using the notwithstanding clause to prevent Quebecers in positions of authority — such as police officers and teachers — from wearing religious symbols at work.

The day after winning Monday’s election, Legault vowed to use the powerful constitutional clause, if necessary, to uphold a proposal to prohibit some state employees from wearing religious symbols, including garments like the Jewish kippa and Muslim hijab.

Legault insisted the proposed ban is important enough to invoke the Constitution’s notwithstanding clause, which would override the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

But Trudeau said Wednesday that the clause should be reserved for “exceptional circumstances” and only deployed after lots of deep reflection about the consequences.

“It’s not something that should be done lightly because to remove or avoid defending the fundamental rights of Canadians, I think it’s something with which you have to pay careful attention,” Trudeau said.

“As you know very well, I’m not of the opinion that the state should be able to tell a woman what she can wear, nor what she cannot wear. The Charter of Rights and Freedoms is there to protect our rights and our freedom.”

Legault’s centre-right Coalition Avenir Quebec won a convincing majority mandate in the provincial election after promising voters it would carve out more autonomy for the province.

His rise to power appears destined to create fresh conflicts between Quebec and Ottawa.

In reaffirming his position Tuesday, Legault said he believes most Quebecers want to have a framework in place to prevent people in authority positions from wearing religious symbols.

“If we have to use the notwithstanding clause to apply what the majority of Quebecers want, we will do so,” he said.

The clause gives provincial legislatures and Parliament the ability to bring in legislation that circumvents certain provisions of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, for a five-year period.

Even though it’s a rarely used clause, Quebec has become the second provincial government to threaten to invoke it in recent weeks.

Shortly after winning a June election, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he would use the notwithstanding clause to slash the size of Toronto’s city council.

In the end, Ford didn’t have to use the clause because Ontario’s top court sided with his government in the legal battle over his controversial plan. Had he proceeded, it would have been the first time the clause was used in Ontario.

Last month, Trudeau made it clear he wouldn’t try to block Ford’s move even though he was disappointed with the premier’s decision.

On Wednesday, the prime minister brought up Ontario when asked about Legault.

“Clearly, the use of the notwithstanding clause, like I said in the case of Ontario, should not be done except in exceptional circumstances and after lots of reflection and lots of deep consideration of the consequences,” he said.

Previous story
Quebec’s highest court rules woman wearing hijab was entitled to be heard
Next story
Cancelled barge cuts off Arctic hamlets, leaves crucial supplies stranded

Just Posted

AHS reports recommend enhancing services at Red Deer hospital

Two reports released Wednesday support enhancing cardiac services in Red Deer, including… Continue reading

Central Alberta women’s shelter looking to expand — possibly onto city-owned land

City council asks staff to consider whether rezoning is feasible

Updated: 83 collisions in southern Alberta Tuesday and Wednesday

Hwy 2 between Crossfield and Bowden closed overnight because of multi-vehicle collision

Lacombe and District Performing Arts Festival receives $10,000 from City of Lacombe

Grant will allow majority of performances to be at the LMC

UPDATE: Lacombe Fire reports 1 dead after collision between semi and pickup near Lacombe

Emergency crews dealt with a serious collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 2

VIDEO: De Wit scores twice, Red Deer Rebels win fourth straight

Brandon Hagel adds three assists and leads WHL with 13 points

Motorists stranded as collisions close major highways in southern Alberta

CALGARY — A warming centre has been set up for the hundreds… Continue reading

Young woman’s doctor testifies at U.K. sailor’s trial in alleged gang rape

HALIFAX — The family doctor of a young woman who alleges she… Continue reading

Cancelled barge cuts off Arctic hamlets, leaves crucial supplies stranded

Three Arctic communities fear they’ve been cut off from crucial winter supplies… Continue reading

Quebec’s highest court rules woman wearing hijab was entitled to be heard

MONTREAL — Quebec’s highest court has ruled a woman who was denied… Continue reading

Children’s advocate calls on provinces to treat Indigenous kids equally

WINNIPEG — A First Nations children’s advocate says Indigenous children still aren’t… Continue reading

Trudeau urges Legault to think carefully before invoking notwithstanding clause

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants Quebec premier-designate Francois Legault to… Continue reading

French police nab convict in helicopter prison break

PARIS — Three months after his spectacular helicopter escape from a French… Continue reading

Health groups warn against vaping advertising in Ontario convenience stores

TORONTO — Allowing the display and advertising of vaping products in thousands… Continue reading

Most Read