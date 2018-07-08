Photo via Twitter

Trudeau visits Hehr’s pancake breakfast as he makes the Calgary Stampede rounds

CALGARY — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made the Calgary Stampede rounds, with his first stop MP Kent Hehr’s pancake breakfast.

Hehr lost his cabinet post earlier this year after an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct with women.

Trudeau has been dogged by negative headlines of his own centred on an 18-year-old allegation he groped a reporter at a British Columbia festival.

Hehr says his boss has addressed the matter in an appropriate fashion and he’s proud to continue to serve in the Liberal government.

He says he agrees with Trudeau 100 per cent that misconduct cases should be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

Hehr’s event drew a big crowd of Calgarians keen to have their photo snapped and shake hands with the prime minister.

Trudeau had warm words for the MP.

“We’re so lucky to have him and his voice here in Calgary Centre. He’s a strong member of the team,” Trudeau said Saturday.

Hehr said he’s optimistic heading into next year’s federal election.

“In politics sometimes things happen that make it a little bit stressed… but there is no doubt I am committed to the Liberal government, to the Liberal team, to running in the next election and to sharing the good work that our government has done for not only the people in this country but the people of the city of Calgary,” he told reporters.

Trudeau drew cheers when touched on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which would enable Canadian oil shipments to Asia. Ottawa agreed to buy the project from Kinder Morgan earlier this year for $4.5 billion after the U.S. company said it would walk away due to the B.C. government’s efforts to block it.

“I don’t know many people who, particularly given the trade context with the United States right now, would continue to argue that it’s a good thing that we only have one market, the United States, for our oil resources,” Trudeau said at the pancake breakfast.

“That simply doesn’t make sense and getting our resources to new markets across the Pacific through the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is just in the Canadian interest, in Alberta’s interest and in all of our best interests.”

Trudeau also visited the Stampede grounds and addressed supporters at a Liberal fundraising event.

Previous story
Crews build containment around destructive California fires

Just Posted

Canada has less than half the number of cops needed to spot high drivers: chiefs

OTTAWA — The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police says it is… Continue reading

Students at Red Deer school learn to give back

Youth in Philanthropy program introduced at St. Francis of Assisi Middle School

28 people rescued from North Sasktachewan River: Rocky Mountain House RCMP

No injuries reported

4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway

The boys and their coach will have to dive out of a flooded cave

‘Hundreds’ of trees knocked down at Saskatchewan campground during storm

EMMA LAKE, Sask. — A violent thunderstorm that hit a Saskatchewan campground… Continue reading

WATCH: Kids race like superheroes in triathlon

Second Abbey Centre Super Kids Triathlon was in Blackfalds Saturday

‘Hurdle after hurdle:’ P.E.I. drive-in owner says Disney policy hurting theatres

BRACKLEY, P.E.I. — The owner of a drive-in theatre in Prince Edward… Continue reading

Canada has less than half the number of cops needed to spot high drivers: chiefs

OTTAWA — The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police says it is… Continue reading

Ondaatje’s ‘The English Patient’ voted best Man Booker Prize winner in 50 years

LONDON — Michael Ondaatje’s “The English Patient” was named the greatest-ever winner… Continue reading

B.C. man recovers in hospital after attack by mother grizzly bear

VANCOUVER — A park ranger is grateful to be alive after a… Continue reading

Actor-comedian Andrew Phung accuses Toronto police officer of racist comment

TORONTO — A comedian and actor says what he saw on the… Continue reading

Ponoka RCMP investigate collision between semi and two sedans

Police investigating possible road rage after two sedans appear to have stopped abruptly on Hwy 2

4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway

The boys and their coach will have to dive out of a flooded cave

Trump administration takes another swipe at ‘Obamacare’

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration said Saturday it’s freezing payments under an… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month