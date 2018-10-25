Trudeau welcomes prime minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte to Ottawa

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hosting the prime minister of the Netherlands in Ottawa today.

Trudeau and Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O’Regan welcomed Mark Rutte with full military honours.

Trudeau held a meeting with Rutte in his Parliament Hill office.

Trudeau noted the Second World War connection between the two countries, calling it a “strong foundation” for their historical bond and more recent like-minded approach to climate change, multilateral trade and peacekeeping.

Later this morning, Trudeau and Rutte will address the House of Commons.

They are also holding a business lunch on Parliament Hill.

This afternoon, the two leaders will participate in a town hall with students at Gloucester High School.

