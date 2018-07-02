Trudeau’s Regina visit doesn’t include Indigenous protest at legislature

REGINA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government continues to “engage deeply with leaders and communities” when he was asked whether he would visit an Indigenous protest on the Saskatchewan legislature grounds.

Trudeau made a brief visit to Regina on Sunday, where he chatted with families of steelworkers during a Canada Day event.

The Justice for Our Stolen Children camp was set up in February to protest racial injustice and the disproportionate number of First Nations children apprehended by child-welfare workers.

Trudeau noted that Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, who is the MP for Regina-Wascana, has visited the camp but that he himself was not planning to visit on Sunday.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has backed calls for police to remove teepees that protesters have set up on the legislature grounds, which forced changes to Canada Day plans.

Trudeau says he understands there are a significant number of provincial issues the protesters are concerned about, but that reconciliation requires all levels of government to step up and work together.

“We look forward to working with all levels of government and with Indigenous Peoples on this,” Trudeau said.

The camp was dismantled last month when the government ordered it taken down and police arrested Indigenous protesters, but it was set up again June 21 with more teepees.

The Provincial Capital Commission said on Wednesday that it had to make alterations to its Canada Day festivities because the space where the camp is situated normally has a concert stage and beer gardens.

Regina police have said there’s no need for them to step in at this point, because a meeting is scheduled for Monday between the protesters and five government ministers in the town of Fort Qu’Appelle, Sask.

Moe said last week that it’s the government’s expectation that the teepees will be removed either before or after the meeting.

Previous story
WATCH: A slice of Norway in Red Deer

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deerians celebrate Canada’s 151st birthday

“It makes you feel grateful to be living here in this wonderful country”

We need to be paying attention to older immigrant children, too

When Jonathan Murillo Zapata stepped off the plane at Dulles Airport, he… Continue reading

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other as counter-tariffs begin

OTTAWA — As the country celebrates Canada Day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau… Continue reading

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

Alberta’s energy regulator ignoring own rules on tailings ponds: critics

EDMONTON — Alvaro Pinto wants Alberta’s energy regulator to follow its own… Continue reading

WATCH: First graduating class at St. Joseph High School

A graduation ceremony was held at the Red Deer Catholic Regional school Saturday morning

Police: Man stabs 9 people at toddler’s birthday party

BOISE, Idaho — A man who had been asked to leave an… Continue reading

Restless Democratic newcomers bringing change to House

WASHINGTON — Ready or not, change is coming to the House Democrats.… Continue reading

PHOTO: All aboard! Stettler’s train, decked out with Canadian flags, heads to Big Valley

200 people onboard heading to Big Valley

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other as counter-tariffs begin

OTTAWA — As the country celebrates Canada Day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau… Continue reading

Tory ties Toronto shooting to gangs, but police not going that far

Toronto Mayor John Tory is tying a shooting that claimed two lives… Continue reading

Missing dragon sculpture found swaddled in blankets in Nanaimo, B.C.

NANAIMO, B.C. — A large aluminum dragon sculpture that went missing from… Continue reading

Mexico elections centre on disgust with corruption, violence

MEXICO CITY — Mexicans were voting Sunday in a potentially transformative election… Continue reading

Teen’s police killing tests long-frustrated black Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The day after Antwon Rose Jr. was shot through the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month