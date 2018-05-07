Trump: ‘13 angry Democrats’ on Mueller team should be wary

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday he was “Fighting Back” against the Russia probe and warned the “13 Angry Democrats” on the special counsel’s team to “just wait ‘till the Courts get to see your unrevealed Conflicts of Interest!”

Trump also suggested special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and Russia was politically motivated.

“Is this Phony Witch Hunt going to go on even longer so it wrongfully impacts the Mid-Term Elections, which is what the Democrats always intended?” Trump tweeted. “Republicans better get tough and smart before it is too late.”

Mueller is also examining whether there was any effort to obstruct his investigation. To that, Trump tweeted Monday, “There is no O, it’s called Fighting Back.”

In a series of tweets — nearly a dozen — the president touched on a range of subjects, but kept returning to the Russia probe. He repeated his earlier claim that Mueller’s team is made up of Democrats.

“The 13 Angry Democrats in charge of the Russian Witch Hunt are starting to find out that there is a Court System in place that actually protects people from injustice…and just wait ‘till the Courts get to see your unrevealed Conflicts of Interest!”

Trump had applauded Friday when a federal judge questioned Mueller’s authority in a case against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Mueller is a longtime Republican. Some members of his team made political contributions to Democrats, including Clinton. But Mueller could not have barred them from serving on the team. Federal regulations and Justice Department policy prohibit the consideration of political affiliation in hiring and other personnel actions involving career attorneys.

Trump also criticized FBI lawyer Lisa Page and FBI agent Peter Strzok, who made headlines for exchanging derogatory text messages about Trump. Trump noted that Page has left the bureau and asked “Why is Peter S still there? What a total mess. Our Country has to get back to Business!”

Text messages between Page an Strzok, who was assigned to Mueller’s investigation, show them expressing negative views about Trump and referring to him in derogatory ways. Strzok was reassigned from the special counsel team after the text messages were brought to Mueller’s attention. Page had already left the Mueller team.

The Associated Press

Previous story
Central Albertans gather to celebrate midwives
Next story
Permaculture in action in Red Deer

Just Posted

‘Send him home:’ Death row Canadian’s father breaks silence weeks before dying

Ronald Smith’s father still had a bedroom and a vintage car waiting… Continue reading

Alberta conservatives clash with leader Jason Kenney on GSAs at policy meeting

Alberta’s United Conservative rank and file slammed head-on into their boss at… Continue reading

Record floods show world has changed and N.B. must adapt, scientists say

New Brunswick’s record-breaking floods are a jarring reminder climate change is bringing… Continue reading

Flood waters in southern New Brunswick to rise for at least another day

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Public Safety officials in New Brunswick say flood… Continue reading

Cop’s mom shoots and wounds man breaking into her home

PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say the mother of a police officer shot and… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deerians rally behind Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

More than 100 Central Albertans made it clear they want the Kinder… Continue reading

Court rules MIT can’t be held liable for student’s suicide

BOSTON — Massachusetts’ highest court has ruled that the Massachusetts Institute of… Continue reading

Trump: ‘13 angry Democrats’ on Mueller team should be wary

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday he was “Fighting Back” against… Continue reading

Nestle takes over sales of Starbucks in grocery aisles

SEATTLE — Nestle is paying more than $7 billion to handle global… Continue reading

Permaculture in action in Red Deer

International Permaculture Day recognized

UCP members take a stand for parental rights

57 per cent in favour of parental consent

Secret witness testifies against US pastor in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s state-run news agency says a witness testifying anonymously… Continue reading

‘Supergirl’ Melissa Benoist heads to Broadway in ‘Beautiful’

NEW YORK — The cast of the Carole King musical on Broadway… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deerians rally behind Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

More than 100 Central Albertans made it clear they want the Kinder… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month