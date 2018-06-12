U.S. President Donald Trump says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s assertion that Canada “will not be pushed around” will end up costing Canadians “a lot of money.” (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Trump confused by Trudeau’s ‘pushed around’ comment: ‘We just shook hands!’

SINGAPORE — U.S. President Donald Trump says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s assertion that Canada “will not be pushed around” will end up costing Canadians “a lot of money.”

Trump gave a wide-ranging news conference in Singapore on Tuesday following his landmark summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in which the two leaders spoke for several hours.

Among the many topics the president addressed with reporters afterward was his recent Twitter campaign against Trudeau, whom he has called “dishonest” and “weak.”

Those comments came after Trudeau’s closing news conference at the G7 summit in Quebec on Saturday, when the prime minister said he had pushed back against the Trump administration’s tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Trump says he watched that news conference on his way to Singapore, and was upset because he thought he and Trudeau had had a positive meeting in Charlevoix.

Trump says Trudeau “probably didn’t know that Air Force One has about 20 televisions.

“I see the television and he’s giving a news conference about how he ‘will not be pushed around’ by the United States. And I say, ‘Push him around? We just shook hands!’” Trump said Tuesday.

“We finished the (G7) meeting and really everybody was happy.”

Trump has consistently railed against what he claims are unfair trade practices by some of America’s biggest trade partners, including Canada.

One particular source of his ire recently has been Canada’s supply management system, which levels tariffs of up to 300 per cent on imported dairy products.

“It’s very unfair to our farmers, and it’s very unfair to the people of our country,” Trump said Tuesday in Singapore.

“It’s very unfair, and it’s very unfair to our workers, and I’m gonna straighten it out. And it won’t even be tough.”

Previous story
Prisoners escape Red Deer Remand

Just Posted

Trump confused by Trudeau’s ‘pushed around’ comment: ‘We just shook hands!’

SINGAPORE — U.S. President Donald Trump says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s assertion… Continue reading

Prisoners escape Red Deer Remand

Three escapees still at large

World stock markets mixed after Trump-Kim summit

TOKYO — Global stock markets were mixed Tuesday as investors digested the… Continue reading

Many employers not ready for legal weed, World Cannabis Congress told

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Many Canadian workplaces aren’t nearly ready for the… Continue reading

Cleanup continues at train derailment

Derailment just south of Red Deer

WATCH: Santacruzan, a colourful parade of ‘queens,’ goes through Parkland Mall

Sunday’s rainy weather didn’t stop the Central Alberta Filipino queens from putting… Continue reading

Designer Louboutin wins case on red soled high-heels

LUXEMBOURG — The European Union’s top court has defended French fashion designer… Continue reading

U2 dedicates song to Anthony Bourdain at Apollo show

NEW YORK — U2 frontman Bono honoured the late Anthony Bourdain toward… Continue reading

150 years on, ‘Little Women’ and its author still resonate

CONCORD, Mass. — A century and a half before the #MeToo movement… Continue reading

Trump, North Korea’s Kim come together for momentous summit

SINGAPORE — President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un came… Continue reading

Olympic skier Bode Miller’s toddler daughter drowns in pool

LOS ANGELES — The 19-month-old daughter of U.S. Olympic skier Bode Miller… Continue reading

Bauers hits first home run in Rays’ win over Blue Jays

Rays 8 Blue Jays 4 ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jake Bauers’ first… Continue reading

Last call: Alberta changing craft beer subsidy plan after trade ruling

EDMONTON — It’s closing time for Alberta’s homegrown subsidy designed to help… Continue reading

Americans turn to social media to show support for Canadian culture exports

TORONTO — With diplomatic tensions between U.S. and Canada rocked by recent… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month