Trump warns Congress not to ‘interfere’ with NAFTA negotiations

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump warned Congress on Saturday not to interfere with his plans for a new North American Free Trade Agreement, lest he cancel the deal entirely.

On Twitter, the president threatened to ”terminate NAFTA entirely” if Congress balks at ratifying a revamped NAFTA that could go forward without Canada’s involvement if ongoing negotiations fail.

Trump notified Congress on Friday of his intent to sign a revamped deal in 90 days with Mexico — and Canada too, if Ottawa chooses to join in.

But on Saturday, Trump said there was “no political necessity” to include Canada in a deal, and suggested he would scrap NAFTA entirely rather than allowing it to continue in its current form.

“If we don’t make a fair deal for the U.S. after decades of abuse, Canada will be out,” he wrote.

“Congress should not interfere with these negotiations or I will simply terminate NAFTA entirely and we will be far better off.”

But simply pulling out of NAFTA may not be as clear-cut as the president suggested in his message, according to several trade experts.

Congress must approve any rewrite of the deal and could refuse to endorse an agreement that excludes Canada.

Moshe Lander, an economics professor at Concordia University, suggested Trump doesn’t have the authority to pull out of NAFTA “in the simple way he presents.”

He said the United States would have to give six months notice to both Canada and Mexico if it intends to withdraw.

And, while not all experts agree, he said he believes Trump would need congressional approval to end the agreement.

“Because NAFTA was enacted through an act of Congress, Congress has to undo it,” he said in a phone interview.

At this stage, he said it’s difficult to speculate on whether Congress will stand up to the president, especially since the contents of the deal have not yet been revealed.

But Gilles LeVasseur, a business and law professor at the University of Ottawa, said Trump’s Saturday message reflects a certain nervousness that he might fail to win the support of a Congress that tends to be pro-trade.

“Congress is more open to Canada than we expect, Republicans and Democrats,” he said.

“Yes they want changes, yes they want improvements, but they don’t want to throw everything away.”

Krzysztof Pelc, a political science professor at McGill University, said Trump is likely using the threat of excluding Canada to obtain more concessions in areas such as supply management and dispute resolution.

“Congress’ refusal to ratify a deal without Canada in it weakens Trump’s hand, so to achieve his ends, he’s attempting to bully not only Canada, but the U.S. Congress as well,” he wrote in an email.

Pelc said that Republican members of Congress as well as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are “dead set” against a bilateral deal with Mexico.

However, he said the president could try to obtain ratification by “dangling the promise of letting Canada join later.”

Talks between the two countries ended without an agreement on Friday as negotiators failed to reach an agreement to include Canada in the deal before notice was sent to Congress.

In response to Trump’s latest message, the Canadian government stuck to the cautiously optimistic message that has become its standard response on the matter.

“As we’ve said all week, we’re working toward a modernized NAFTA that is good for the middle class and people working hard to join it,” spokesman Adam Austen said in a statement.

“With good will and flexibility on all sides, a win-win-win outcome is achievable.”

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard was more blunt, telling reporters that Trump is not a friend to Canada.

“The United States are a great friend and ally of Canada, but clearly Mr. Trump is not,” he said while campaigning in Quebec City.

“He is certainly not an ally and is not acting like an ally, and not just with Canada.”

Talks to keep Canada in the trade bloc are to resume Wednesday as the two countries try to resolve thorny issues including Canada’s dairy market and U.S. efforts to shield drug companies from generic competition.

Previous story
Two new blazes started near Penticton, B.C., appear human-caused

Just Posted

Midway returns to Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake residents can enjoy amusement rides, carnival food and more in… Continue reading

Emerson Drive to headline CFR 45 Cabaret

Emerson Drive will be the headliner for the CFR 45 Cabaret later… Continue reading

Canadian officials attend John McCain’s funeral in Washington on Saturday

WASHINGTON — National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is among the Canadian officials… Continue reading

Red Deer getting temporary supervised consumption site

Site to be set up near Safe Harbour Society downtown in September

Ponoka man facing 41 charges after multiple break-and-enters

Blackfalds and Bashaw RCMP arrested the man Wednesday

WATCH: Flash mob in Red Deer

Central Albertans were just some of the dancers taking part in a… Continue reading

Amsterdam: ‘Terrorist motive’ alleged in attack on Americans

AMSTERDAM — A 19-year-old Afghan citizen had a “terrorist motive” for allegedly… Continue reading

Two new blazes started near Penticton, B.C., appear human-caused

Two new wildfires sparked to life in British Columbia’s southern Interior near… Continue reading

Trump warns Congress not to ‘interfere’ with NAFTA negotiations

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump warned Congress on Saturday not to… Continue reading

‘This is historic:’ Deal reached on broken rail line to Churchill in Manitoba

CHURCHILL, Man. — A deal has been reached to sell and repair… Continue reading

Study shows health, reaction-time declines in firefighters

BOISE, Idaho — Researchers have expanded a health-monitoring study of wildland firefighters… Continue reading

Priest: Family wants justice in killing of mother, daughters

PINEHURST, N.C. — Shanann Watts will be remembered as a “woman of… Continue reading

Widow of slain reporter spreads his ashes at Nationals Park

WASHINGTON — The widow of a slain Maryland newspaper reporter has spread… Continue reading

Raiders send star pass rusher Mack to Bears in massive trade

The Chicago Bears spent the off-season loading up to end a string… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month