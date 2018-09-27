Trump’s Canadian envoy Kelly Craft says U.S. respects Chrystia Freeland

OTTAWA — Donald Trump’s Canadian envoy is coming to the defence of Canada’s “smart” and “articulate” foreign affairs minister — one day after the U.S. president suggested he didn’t like Chrystia Freeland’s NAFTA negotiating style.

Trump told a freewheeling press conference Wednesday that the Americans don’t like Canada’s trade representative “very much,” a comment that appeared directed at Freeland, the political leader of the Canadian team renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The president’s personalized attack uncorked debate Thursday about whether Freeland brought Trump’s wrath upon herself during 13 months of delicate NAFTA talks — with her Washington speech in June and other recent appearances in which she criticized the administration’s “America First” foreign policy.

Freeland has met regularly over the last month with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer at his Washington headquarters for closed-door talks. Senior political advisers have joined them at the bargaining table, including top staffers in the Prime Minister’s Office, Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, and the countries’ ambassadors, Canada’s David MacNaughton and his U.S. counterpart, Kelly Craft.

On Thursday, Craft offered her view of the tone inside that room.

“Ambassador Lighthizer and Minister Freeland have tremendous respect for one another. I have seen their relationship first hand over the past 10 months. And more so as they work through differences while keeping focused on the end result,” Craft told The Canadian Press.

“I also have tremendous respect for Minister Freeland…. She’s smart, articulate, and has been a good friend since my arrival in Ottawa.”

Craft is coming up on the end of her first year as the Canadian representative of one of the most unpopular U.S. presidents, at a time when the fate of the continent’s economy hangs in the balance.

The U.S. and Mexico are poised to present the text of their bilateral trade deal on Friday, as pressure mounts on Canada to join that pact. The U.S. Congress is pushing Canada to join the U.S.-Mexico pact by a self-imposed deadline of Sunday to allow Mexico’s current government to sign the deal before it leaves office on Dec. 1.

Cecilia Malmstrom, the European Union trade minister, also praised Freeland’s negotiating style Thursday at an event in Montreal, where she marked the first anniversary of the Canada-EU trade deal, known as CETA.

“Minister Freeland — and also her chief negotiator, her ambassador — was key in getting CETA done,” said Malmstrom.

“We got to know them as very tough but fair, well-informed, engaged, very professional negotiators. And I am convinced that they have the same approach to those (NAFTA) negotiations.”

MacNaughton for his part said Thursday that he was feeling less optimistic about reaching a deal on NAFTA than he was before Trump’s comments.

“I think yesterday I would have said the glass was half-full and today I’d say the glass is half-empty,” MacNaughton said during a speech at the Global Business Forum in Banff, Alta.

“That kind of rhetoric doesn’t make it easier for us to compromise. But, you know, as I said yesterday, (Trump) doesn’t call me for advice very often.”

MacNaughton added that Trump’s Sunday deadline for Canada to join the U.S.-Mexico deal does not mean Canada should “sign up for things we don’t agree with.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave credit Thursday to his NAFTA negotiating team, and suggested the American side shouldn’t be surprised by the tone of the talks.

“The Americans are finding that the negotiations are tough because Canadians are tough negotiators, as we should be,” he told reporters Thursday morning in Ottawa.

Trudeau also contradicted Trump’s account, from the same Wednesday press conference, that he rejected a request from the prime minister for a meeting to discuss NAFTA while they were in New York this week for the United Nations General Assembly.

“No, we didn’t ask for a meeting this time around,” Trudeau said.

There was disagreement over whether Canada was making it harder on itself because of Trump’s personal disdain for Trudeau and Freeland.

Trump was publicly angered by comments Trudeau made at his closing G7 press conference in June, and has likely been offended by Freeland’s recent speechifying that has defended the international institutions the U.S. president is regularly accused of undermining, said Cyndee Todgham Cherniak, an international trade lawyer.

“She has made negative comments towards the U.S. administration, which (Trump) takes to be him. I think he’s got a hate on for Canada right now,” said Todgham Cherniak, who is on Canada’s roster for settling disputes under NAFTA’s Chapter 19 — one of the unresolved sections of the current Canada-U.S. talks.

 

File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Canada’s chief NAFTA negotiator Steve Verheul appear before the Commons international trade committee to discuss the Canada-U.S. trade relationship, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

Previous story
UPDATED: Premier Notley pledges funding to address cannabis challenges
Next story
Ontario government introduces legislation regulating recreational pot

Just Posted

Red Deer College students prepare dinner at Ronald McDonald House

The students prepared dinner through the Home for Dinner program

Hospital shortages, addictions questions raised by Red Deer Councillors at AUMA conference

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman was in the hot seat

Red Deer RCMP make several break and enter arrests

Catching suspects by focusing on crime hot spots

Red Deer County creates firefighter recruitment video

YouTube video released this week as part of recruitment drive

Lacombe Composite High School picked as one of Canada’s greenest

High school recognized by Canada Green Building Council

WATCH: Chili lunches raise money for Red Deer’s United Way

AB Global Talent held the fundraiser in City Hall Park, hoping to raise $2,000

McDavid scores his second goal in overtime, lifts Oilers over Coyotes

Oilers 3 Coyotes 2 (OT) EDMONTON — It’s only exhibition, but the… Continue reading

Local Sports: Ross Heidt lacing ’em up for the RDC Kings

Receiving a scholarship to the States is the dream of most junior… Continue reading

Notley says will make duelling speech to counter anti-pipeliner Tzeporah Berman

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she will go up against… Continue reading

Notley’s NDP dropping the ball on fighting anti-pipeline bills, says UCP’s Kenney

CALGARY — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is rejecting accusations she dropped the… Continue reading

Tory leader calls on Premier Brian Gallant to resign or recall legislature

FREDERICTON — The political intrigue in New Brunswick reached a new high… Continue reading

Scheer defends MPs’ use of graphic details from Stafford case during debates

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is… Continue reading

Oilsands producer Cenovus shares get a lift from crude rail deals

CALGARY — Cenovus Energy Inc. shares increased nearly seven per cent after… Continue reading

Lack of CETA awareness hindering opportunities for Canadian business: EU trade czar

MONTREAL — In a warehouse on the outskirts of town, European trade… Continue reading

Most Read