Turning Point starts online supervised consumption site petition

Turning Point marked its 30th anniversary by starting a petition to bring a supervised drug consumption site to its downtown Red Deer location.

“We, the undersigned, call on Mayor, Council and the City of Red Deer to support Turning Point Society of Central Alberta with establishing Supervised Consumption Services at our current location,” states the petition that’s available on the harm reduction group’s new www.SCSRedDeer.com website.

Turning Point officials were unavailable to comment on Friday about many people have signed it, so far.

The website outlines the state of Alberta’s fentanyl crisis — from which 562 people died in 2017, compared to six in 2011. Red Deer had the highest overdose death rate in 2017.

Reasons are stated for a supervised consumption site and Central Albertans are encouraged to get involved by signing a petition, wiring to city and government officials and spreading information.

Turning Point’s downtown location was removed from consideration by council after opposition by many downtown businesses and residents. The majority of councillors determined a hospital site would be more appropriate.

But Turning Point maintains that its 50th Avenue site remains the best location, according to a survey of its clients. The group also believes it offers the greatest opportunity for usage and for staff to exert positive influence and intervention.



