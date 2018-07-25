Two Alberta children rescued from alleged sexual exploitation

EDMONTON — Police say two Alberta children have been rescued from circumstances in which they are alleged to have been sexually exploited.

Two separate and unrelated investigations took place in Edmonton and Sylvan Lake.

Search warrants were executed on Thursday.

In both cases, police say the two girls were allegedly victimized by their fathers.

The names of the suspects are not being released to protect the identity of the children.

The two girls, who are both under four years old, are receiving support.

“These arrests have stopped the abuse, but sadly the recovery process for these young girls will be long and difficult,” said Insp. David Brink of the Internet Child Exploitation unit.

Both investigations began after a referral from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

Those referrals related to social media users possessing child pornography.

In Edmonton, a 29-year old man is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, possession of child pornography, making child pornography and distributing child pornography.

In Sylvan Lake, a 37-year old man is charged with incest, making child pornography, possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.