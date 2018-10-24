Two arrested after RCMP vehicle rammed

Police vehicle was rammed when suspects tried to flee

Two people are in custody after a Red Deer RCMP vehicle was rammed and pushed backward into other vehicles Wednesday.

Police said they were on patrol in the south hill area of Red Deer at about 2:30 p.m. when a truck with a stolen licence plate was spotted.

The Ford F-150 truck was pulled over near 38th Avenue and 51st Street. When the suspects attempted to flee, they rammed the police vehicle, which was pushed into three unoccupied cars parked on the north side of 38th Avenue.

RCMP performed a high-risk arrest and the two occupants of the truck were taken into custody without incident.

No one was injured in the incident.

Traffic in the area was re-routed for some time while police investigated.


Red Deer restaurant closed for health violations

Coyote’s Bar and Grill closed last Friday after health violations spotted

